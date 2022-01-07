Koena Mitra says “was tortured for 3 years for my operation, no one in Bollywood took a stand”: Interview

Koena Mitra turns 38 today, January 7. The actress, known for her successful dance numbers like Saki Saki and Dil Mein Baji Guitar, spoke to AajTak.in about her birthday plans, nepotism and groupism in Bollywood and her plastic surgery. She also shared that she didn’t regret going under the knife.

Excerpts from the conversation:

KOENA’S BIRTHDAY PLANS

Corona is knocking on the door again this year. For this reason, I don’t want to have a birthday party. I have two to four friends. If they come home and cut the cake, it will be limited to that. However, I thought about going to the spa to heal and pamper myself.

THIS IS WHY KOENA TAKES A 4 YEAR GAP

I was living in Los Angeles after quitting acting for four years. There, I trained in dance. People often stop the learning process after becoming famous, but I believe that learning is never in vain. I was bored doing the same dance moves here, felt that now I had to take my dancing skills to the next level. So, I disappeared for four years. Along with this, some personal issues were also occurring in the family. My father’s health continued to deteriorate. In such a situation, more than my career, I gave more importance to my family. Although dad is no longer with us, I am happy to have been with him when he needed me most.

WHEN KOENA WAS OFFERED ONLY BOLD ROLES

When I first started my career, the work culture in the industry was very different back then. Now things have changed a lot. At that time, actresses were cataloged. Additionally, if an actress made daring movies or songs, then writers were looking for her with similar stories as well. Before, I only had bold, dance-based roles, which worried me. I really like the digital platform right now and want to explore it in the times to come. Discussions are underway on a project. If everything is final, then filming will begin soon as well.

KOENA ON GROUPISM AND NEPOTISM

I completely agree that there is groupism and nepotism in our industry. On the one hand, a foreigner like me had such a big break, while on the other hand, when I needed people in the industry the most, no one took a stand for me. I will always complain to the industry for never having said anything openly in support of me.

I WAS TORTURED FOR THREE YEARS FOR MY SURGERY

When I came here, I was not aware of the terms here. I didn’t realize during this time that you shouldn’t be openly talking about your surgery. Someone asked me, so I told them yes, I had the surgery. After that, it was like the whole world was after me. For three consecutive years, I was tortured for my operation. There was so much negative stuff about me on the news all the time. Because of this, many people in the industry kept their distance from me, which also affected my work.

THE INDUSTRY DOESN’T TAKE A POSITION FOR EXTERIORS

I wanted to laugh when people called me and consoled me that you are very brave, just ignore all this, but no one came to the media and said my support. It is very painful that you take a stand for your loved ones, but hesitate to talk about anything about strangers like us.

KOENA DOESN’T REGRET TO BE UNDER THE KNIFE

I never regretted it and never will. Either way, it was my decision. I don’t understand why other people have so much trouble with it. My face, my life, whatever I do, what do other people have to do with it.

