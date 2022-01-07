



Bollywood celebrities corona positive 2022: The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has skyrocketed across the country in 2022. Many Bollywood actors, TV actors, singers have also tested positive for COVID- 19 recently. Here is a list Mrinal Thakur – The actor was promoting his upcoming movie “Jersey” with Shahid Kapoor by visiting the sets of “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “Bigg Boss 15”. She took to Instagram Stories to let her fans know about her health. She said she was showing minor symptoms and was going into quarantine. Ekta Kapoor – The producer tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3. She took to social media to announce it. She also said she took all the necessary precautions but still contracted the virus. She asked everyone who contacted her to take the test as well. Nora Fathi – She recently tested positive for the virus. “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as a spokesperson, would like to inform that Nora Fatehi tested positive for COVID on December 28. Following protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s watch since then and has cooperated with BMC for safety and regulation. », We read in the press release published by his press officer. Swara Bhaskar – The actor took it social media account on January 7 to inform her fans that she and her family have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in home quarantine. John Abraham – He took to Instagram on January 3 to let fans know he and his wife Priya Runchal caught the disease after meeting a guy who revealed he was Covid-19 positive. Abraham has also tested positive for COVID-19. Vishal dadlani – The singer, songwriter and music composer shared on January 7 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. This is for anyone who has been able to get in touch with me this week or 10 days. Unfortunately, despite all precautions, I tested Covid Positive, “he shared on Instagram. Kubbra Knows – Actor Kubbra Sait tested positive for COVID-19 on January 7. She urged people to stay inside and asked everyone who came in contact with her to be checked. Suggested reading: Gujarat woman booked for flight to New Zealand with COVID-positive child

