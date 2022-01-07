Must read! A Bollywood couple who made a lot of money from their marriage

MUMBAI: We have witnessed many lavish weddings in the Bollywood industry, the recent one from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal which took place in Rajasthan. No doubt the Bollywood celebrity wedding ceremony catches the eyes of fans and fans are always eager to see the latest photo from the ceremony.

Sometimes the stars prefer to put their photos on social networks where they follow politics as many times no photo, no phone during their wedding ceremony.

Today we are going to discuss those Bollywood Weddings which made money from their wedding ceremony.

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. We saw some amazing vacation goals and couple goals coming from this jodi’s site and winning the hearts of fans. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding came as a surprise to all fans as the wedding ceremony took place at the same time as the five-day ceremony. No cell phones and no photos were allowed at their wedding. It was later learned that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had sold the rights to their marriage to an international magazine for a value of Rs 18 crore.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The powerful couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are indeed the most followed couple on social networks. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple decided to use the hype of their marriage for a good cause. Sources say the couple sold their marriage rights to People magazine for 18 crore.

READ ALSO (Discouraging! Actress Swara Bhaskar is in home isolation after testing positive for Covid 19)

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Latest on the list are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot in December 2021. Social media reported that the couple had sold their wedding ceremony rights to a leading digital platform for rs 80 crore .

4. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta surprised everyone by marrying Gene Goodenough, the couple have reportedly decided to auction their wedding photos. According to reports, by generating the money from their wedding album, the couple invested the money in a foundation that worked to educate children.

Well, these are the Bollywood couples who have made a ton of money from their wedding ceremony.

For more information on the digital world and Bollywood TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

READ ALSO (Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh dissect the world of ‘Human’ in a new video