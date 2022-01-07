Buffalo Bills Names FanDuel Group As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner





Today, the Buffalo Bills and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as the official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the use of official Bills trademarks and logos, FanDuel will have access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium. . FanDuel will also be the main sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown, discussing squad updates and major fantastic matches. “The Bills pride themselves on being a culture built on genuine connection with their fans, and are absurdly fan-centric at FanDuel, which makes it a natural collaboration,” said Mike Raffensperger, Marketing Director of FanDuel Group. “As we prepare to bring America’s # 1 bookie to New York State, we will work with The Bills to bring unique content and experiences to one of the sport’s most loyal fan bases.” “FanDuel has built a solid reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for Pegula Sports & Entertainment. “The way they reach people through engaging and entertaining content is innovative and aligns with how we think about connecting with our fans. and look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come. “ FanDuel Group is an innovative sports and technology entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and leagues. The leading gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands in gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, early deposit betting and television / media, including FanDuel, Stardust and TVG. FanDuel Group is present in 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a component of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffalobills.com/news/buffalo-bills-name-fanduel-group-as-official-mobile-sports-betting-partner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos