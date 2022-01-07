Avitesh, son of Aadesh Srivastava, to make Bollywood debut with ‘Sirf Ek Friday’; See the poster





Entertainment industry mainstay Aadesh Srivastavas son Avitesh set to make Bollywood debut with film Sirf Ek Friday. The film will be funded by Aadesh’s close friends Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film will be directed by Lloyd Baptista. The story of the film revolves around a young adult who comes from a life filled with money, cars, parties and friends. He now decides to follow his late mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through a tedious training which makes him aware of the real emotions of life. Where his mentor takes him through all the difficult situations in life that teach him Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in depth to find his true self and become a great actor. Son of late music composer Aadesh Srivastava set to make Bollywood debut Avitesh, who feels a complete honor and privilege to be a part of the film, said in a press release that, it is such a great honor and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply touched by the story. It struck me the instant I read it. It’s the kind of movie that takes an actor on a personal journey of self-exploration and it’s so exciting to me. I can’t wait to start filming. Producer Deepak Mukut says: We wanted an unusual cast for a film of this nature. It is a poignant story and the raw energy of Avitesh moved us. It has easy screen presence. The film explores behind the scenes of an artistic profession and what it takes to be a good actor. It’s a deep exploration of the acting psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best on screen.

Producer Mansi Bagla adds: It’s a heartwarming storyline and we wanted a new face for the film. Someone who comes without any screen baggage. Avitesh brought the character’s innocence to the screen test beautifully. The film is about materialistic desire in the face of human emotions today. Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla will produce the film under their Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt banner. Ltd., & Mini Films. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Avitesh on his Bollywood debut and sent his blessings for all his future endeavors on Twitter. Sharing the poster for his first movie, the actor from Sholay wrote: “- Avitesh … your father Aadesh, has built great musical creativity … May you add another feather to his cap … Best wishes for your launch … #SirfEkFriday. “ (With contributions from PR) (IMAGE: Instagram / iamavitesh_) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/aadesh-srivastavas-son-avitesh-to-make-bollywood-debut-with-sirf-ek-friday-see-poster-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos