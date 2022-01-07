Radhe from Salman Khan to Satyameva Jayate 2 by John Abraham





After 2020, 2021 was the year Bollywood would like to forget (with a few exceptions). Aside from the box office damage, there were only a handful of movies worth remembering. On the other hand, we’ve seen a lot of big stars like Salman Khan and John Abraham give movies that you should never dare to watch. Yes, we are talking about Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2! You must have an idea above, where we are really heading. We’ve picked out some of the worst movies of 2021, which should be missed at all costs. So, fasten your seat belts to find out what has been the worst of the last “dark” year! time Sorry Salman Khan fans! But even you will agree that Bhaijaan was not in his prime here. In fact, it seemed pretty clear that the actor wasn’t in the mood at all to make this movie. From the acting department, flop dialogue, music to the gaping direction of Prabhudeva, everything was passable in this movie. He saw a hybrid release when going out to theaters (where screening was allowed during Covid) and OTT. While on OTT he broke opening day records, at the counters he didn’t even make 1 crore in India. Bhuj: the pride of India After Salman Khan’s Radhe comes star Ajay Devgn. Already a short film lasting 110 minutes, we still want to close our eyes while watching Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Despite a good story in hand, the film suffered terribly from sloppy execution and lame dialogue. A Bollywood snapshot of military films had nothing to offer in terms of actors either and wasted actors like Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Released on OTT, it was also a dud. Hungama 2 Never develop a franchise movie if there’s nothing solid in your hand! Yes, we’ve heard this thing a few times, but Hungama 2 just gave a great example of how things turn on them. Despite the support of Priyadarshan “the gold of comedy” as a director, the sequel to Hungama falls flat. Little funny jokes, trying to create humor, all of these things led to the royal waste of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and others. Much like its content, the film was also flat in its OTT audience. Satyameva Jayate 2 The Big Worst List started with Salman Khan’s Radhe and ends with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. This movie screams – a movie about how not to make a movie. From clichéd dialogues, finished and dusted plots, lame performances to “too” illogicality, SJ2 is a movie you should skip even if you had to watch it at gunpoint! The film turned out to be a big flop in theaters with just 10.50 crore come on board. Stay tuned to Koimoi to find out what was going best in 2021! Must read: Is Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroffs’ film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar billed as the most expensive Bollywood film of all time? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

