Is Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar billed as the costliest Bollywood film of all time?





Bollywood action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have amassed a lot of money at the box office with their respective franchises. Now, a recent report reveals that the two stars are joining hands over a movie for the first time and that it would be the costliest yet. Scroll down to find out more. It looks like the film is being billed as a big budget action comedy and will be released by the end of 2022, early 2023 according to the Covid-19 storyline. It’s also worth pointing out at this point, that it’s slated for a massive festive release in the second half of 2023. According to the Pinkvilla Report, the action comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is tentatively titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and is expected to be among the costliest Bollywood films on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will be directed by none other than Ali Abbas Zafar. The report cited a source as saying that Ali Abbas Zafar has wanted to make a two-hero movie for some time now, and he was extremely excited to have this chance to lead two big-name action stars of Generations. different. At the end of Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor, he will start working on the pre-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has a certain vision and plans to portray Akshay and Tiger in the most heroic way possible. In addition, around 60% of the film’s budget has gone towards actor fees and over Rs, 100 crore will be invested in editing the film on a lavish scale. However, the report clarifies that the film is not a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda Bade star Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in 1998. It is more akin to Bad Boys than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, informed the source. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be funded by Vashu Bhagnani’s production company Pooja Entertainment. The manufacturers will make the official announcement on Republic Day 2022. Initially, the creators intended to remake Burning Train with Akshay and Sidharth Malhotra and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake with Akshay and Varun Dhawan. However, they then settled in for an action comedy starring Akshay and Tiger after the former won the title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Must read: Irrfan Khan was unconscious but had tears falling, his wife Sutapa reveals the last moving moments when they sang her favorite songs to her Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

