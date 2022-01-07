Bill George Rossi actor has died aged 60

Bill star George Rossi has passed away at the age of 60.

The actor played DC Duncan Lennox for 20 years in the ITV drama. His death was announced in a statement from his niece on social media.

Rossi died on Wednesday 5 January, his niece Louisa writing that he was still acting “until recently”. His cause of death is unknown.

“Sadly, George Rossi, who played the role of DC Duncan Lennox, passed away on the morning of Wednesday January 5, 2022,” Louise wrote on Twitter.

“He’s my uncle,” she added. “He was still acting until recently. Sadly, he passed away yesterday morning.

The actor is survived by his wife Catrine, whom he married in 1988, and their two children Santino and Mathilde.

George, born in Glasgow, made his debut in The Bill in 1993 and went on to appear in almost 200 episodes over the next 20 years. He left the drama in 2003.

He also appeared in a series of other well-known TV shows, including Taggart and the first two Whitechapel series between 2009 and 2010, starring fellow sleuth, DC McCormack.

George also starred in the 1984 movie Comfort and Joy alongside his brother Peter and appeared as Kevin in Roughnecks.

The actor appeared in the medical dramas Holby City and Casualty, as well as the television series The Singing Detective, and he starred alongside Peter Riegert, Denis Lawson, and Fulton Mackay in the 1983 comedy-drama Local Hero.

In 2013, George appeared as Gianpaolo Albertini in the BBC soap opera Doctors, and in 2011 he played the role of Marco in Hustle.

Tributes: Billy Murray, who played Don Beech in The Bill from 1995 to 2004, tweeted that Rossi was “a funny and warm colleague of The Bill and a good actor”

During his career he has performed alongside big names like Jean Reno, Chris O’Donnell and Sandra Bullock.

His last project was that of David in the film Le Cineaste A Directors Journey, which he shot in 2020.

Billy Murray, who played Don Beech in The Bill from 1995 to 2004, tweeted a tribute on Friday, writing: “Devastated to hear that #GeorgeRossi has passed. A funny and warm colleague at The Bill and a good actor. 60 years old ageless RIP my friend.

Actor Ben Peyton, who played Ben Hayward in The Bill from 2000 to 2003, recalled how Rossi was “a gentleman” on set, tweeting: “I remember when I was just starting and we had to talking together in the background of a scene before walking out of the field and he continued the scene.

“I would always say yours, sir, as I left even though we were of the same rank (PC and DC). I had no idea and assumed he was my boss. I must have said it about five or six times before someone pointed it out to me. Why didn’t you tell me? I said. Because it was funny, he laughed.

Actress Tracie Bennett, who has appeared alongside Rossi in The Bill and several other television series, tweeted her condolences, writing: “RIP George Rossi. I can’t believe it. We used to laugh until to cry. Also a very sweet and wonderful man. Left too young. Condolences to the family. Be well my dear. “

Casting director Claire Toeman added, “Rest in peace George Rossi, you were our dearest friend, we will miss you very much.”

Director and producer Erron Gordon tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP. ‘

Born in Govan, Glasgow, Rossi was of Italian descent and worked alongside his family in their ice cream truck. He trained at the East 15 Acting School in Debden, Essex

Last year, former The Bill star Ben Roberts – who played Chief Inspector Derek Conway in the ITV drama from 1987 to 2002 – died aged 70.

Its LCM Limited agents wrote on Twitter at the time: “In remembrance of the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday. Better known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill and he had a long career at theater, television and film. Our hearts go out to his wife Helen and his family at this time. (sic) ‘