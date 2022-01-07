Jokes are laborious, but that’s … the point? : NPR

Entertainment
Jokes are laborious, but that's … the point?
HBO Max
There are a lot of jokes in the new HBO Max series Peacemaker, a fallout from last year The suicide squad. Let’s say that for that.
The problem, and it turns out to be a big, insurmountable one, is that they all take the exact same shape:
CHARACTER A: [Says something.]
CHARACTER B: Wait … What? [Repeats what Character A just said.]? Seriously? How would that work?
CHARACTER A: [Attempts to defend what was just said.]
CHARACTER B: You realize [points out the absurdity of what Character A said.]
CHARACTER C [to Character A]: Seriously. Not cool, brother.
CHARACTER A: Look, whatever!
It is the humor of de-escalation, of deconstruction. It is often used to draw attention to certain elements of the genre in this case, those of the superhero genre that have calcified in cliché. It serves to detonate these clichés and expose them to the harsh light of day, thus making us see them, as well as the undisputed hypotheses that have formed around them, with a fresh outlook.
It’s a way for a writer to wink at their audience, to let us know that yes, they also know how silly this all is. It doesn’t completely break the fourth wall, but it does take a big chunk out of it.
Used with restraint, jokes like this can add depth and richness. This is one of the main reasons why the first guardians of the galaxy The film, directed and co-written by James Gunn, looked as fresh as it was in 2014.
…. Eight years ago.
Gunn wrote and directed most of these Peacemaker episodes. In the series, the muscular and ultra-violent fascist John Cena is recruited by a team of black-ops to face a mysterious threat. The team consists of the hyper-competent and pragmatic Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Economos (Steve Agee), a brooding technician, reluctant newcomer Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and a stern team leader. Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). Also in the mix: Freddie Stroma’s idiot and potential sidekick, Vigilante, and Robert Patrick, as Peacemaker’s white supremacist father.
Between missions, which tend to end violently and graphically, in botched bursts of brain matter and furious jets of arterial spray, the characters argue.
Many.
On paper? Of course, it makes sense that you demarcate characters by bringing them into conflict.
As performed here, however? When does each argument take the form described above? The same little over and over again? It quickly becomes dull, then rushes headlong until it becomes boring and punitive.
Considering so many endless and repetitive bickering, everything could have been salvaged if the actors had been asked to vary their performances to attack this same joke from different angles, using every tool of their trade to find humor in new ones. and surprising ways, every time.
Instead, they seem to have been ordered to rush into every juvenile half-joke, every sort of cheerfully dirty punchline. What should instead act as quick-fire jokes comes out rather sweaty, dismal, and worst of all wired. No dialogue in Peacemaker is thrown or thrown. The tone never varies from that of an airhorn which sounds at a constant, uniform and breathtaking volume.
It’s not that Cena, for his part, isn’t perfectly in the game. He’s only too happy to step into the role and scurry around the set, into chairs, large appliances and on and on. the windows while there. Simple play is not the problem. It is because Gunn has given himself and his actors more room to act than he has ever been allocated for eight hours and has not figured out how to fill it with anything other than the same laborious joke, over and over again.
All that said, Peacemaker features a joke you won’t get tired of. It’s the opening credits, which features the actors, in costume, performing a hilarious choreographed routine to the glam-metal anthem, “Do You Wanna Taste It”.
That’s all the series that follows could and should have been wacky, surprising, extremely engaging, and impossible to move forward quickly.
Alas.
