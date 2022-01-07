Actor Assault Case: Kerala Forms New Team to Investigate Director Balachandra Kumar’s “Revelations” | Revelations by Balachandra Kumar | Actor Sexual Assault Case Kerala





Kochi: The state government has formed a special team to investigate the latest developments regarding the sexual harassment of a Malayalam actor. The head of the crime branch, S Sreejith, will lead the team. However, further investigation into the matter will be conducted by DySP Baiju Paulose. Senior Officer KP Philip, Crime Branch SP KS Sudarsan and MJ Sojan, Nedumbassery CI PM Baiju are also on the new team. They will focus on the “revelations” of director Balachandra Kumar. The police have already recorded his statement. In addition, the court has now ordered that his confidential statement be recorded as well. If accepted by the court of first instance, Kumar will be a crucial witness in this case which has seen many hostilities. The new team will be responsible for collecting the evidence for Balachandra Kumar’s statements. The director had said he was a witness to the friendship between actor Dileep and ‘Pulsor’ Suni, two defendants in the case. He also said that Dileep managed to see the footage Suni took while on bail. Police are also to uncover the “VIP,” who Kumar said organized the visuals for Dileep.

