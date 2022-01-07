All about the Dixon actor





If you’ve been binge-watching Rebel like we did, then you maybe became a big Jeronimo Cantillo fan overnight. We certainly don’t blame you because this actor is not only very good looking but also a very talented actor, worthy of all the love he is supposed to receive from fans. Want to know more about Jeronimo? You’ve certainly come to the right place as we’re telling you her age, Instagram, and more, right here. Age of Jeronimo Cantillo Jeronimo Cantillo was born on September 4, 1993 in Valledupar, Colombia, making this Netflix actor 28 years old and a Virgo. Height of Jeronimo Cantillo Celebrity week tells us that Jeronimo is currently 5 feet 10 inches tall, has naturally dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. Jeronimo Cantillo Instagram Jeronimo’s Instagram lets us know that he’s not only an amazing actor, but an equally amazing model who certainly knows all of his best angles. Check out this awesome photo of Jeronimo below. He currently has around 724,000 followers on Instagram and that number has steadily increased since millions of viewers around the world caught his outstanding performance in the new version of Netflix. Go ahead and follow him to find out more about this star and maybe even get the chance to see behind the scenes videos of his mate. Rebel to throw. The roles of Jeronimo Cantillo You have certainly seen this 28-year-old actor before because he has appeared in several notable roles, including, but not limited to, its role in The moral where he played Kaleth Morales, Love storm where he played the role of Leandro Cardenas, and his portrayal of Patrullero Yeison Vergara in the 2020 series The hidden truth. His past roles are certainly impressive, however, it is clear that 2022 will be his year as he is set to star in the long series. The passion of the falcons. But before he wows you in this particular series, make sure you see him do a great job playing Dixon in Rebel streaming now only on Netflix.

