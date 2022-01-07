Spider-Man: No Way Home The Japanese voice actor is… our reporter PK Sanjun!

PK takes us behind the scenes and into the recording studio as he plays two characters in the final film.

He made his debut as a voice actor in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming and appeared in the years 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now he’s in the last movie, Spider-Man: No Path Home. Do you know what his name is?

We know him, you know him. This is our beloved reporter PK Sanjun!

Sure, his lines in all three films may be less than ten seconds of screen time, but how many people can say they played? four characters from the marvel universe?

That’s right – in Spider-Man: Homecoming, PK played “A man in a white top sitting in front of a sandwich shop where Peter comes home from school” and his line was:

“I“.

In the American version, Peter runs across the road and says: “Hey whats up?“to the man in white before he walks into the sandwich shop, and the man in white responds:”Hey man. “However, in the Japanese dub, the line is simply ‘Yo’, and it took PK an hour and a half to find the correct word for recording.

When you say “Yo” to Spider-Man’s Peter Parker in the movie, you’ve got to get it right.

PK account he played his “Yo” over 20 times before getting director approval. However, his one-word line in the film turned out to be so powerful that it moved critics and filmmakers alike to tears … at least that’s what PK likes to think of when he listens to his performance at the screen.

Still, his voiceover couldn’t have been too bad, as he was rehired to play another character inSpider-Man: Far From Homeseveral years later. For this film, PK played the Italian flower merchant who walks up the stairs after Peter Parker and MJ in Venice, handing them a rose and saying, “Signorina. Signorina, German? American? A rose for you.

In Japanese, PK’s line was: “Signorina. Signorina, Doitsujin? Amerikajin? Ohana dou?“, Which translates to” Signorina. Signorina, German? American? And a flower?

Watch the nerves on PK’s face as he tries to nail his performance!

Again, another inspiring performance that led to PK being rehired for the franchise’s final installment, Spider-Man: No Path Home. Due to its release in Japan on January 7, you’ll want to keep an eye out for two characters this time around, the first being “Man in crowd who knows Spider-Man’s true identity” and “Enthusiastic chubby supplement with glasses“.

Some might say that PK now displays more reach than Tom Holland, who basically only plays one character and an alter ego in the film.

In his first role of “Man in crowd who knows Spider-Man’s true identity“, the line for PK is” Oi, aitsu ja nai ka? “, which translates to”Hey, isn’t he…?This time, the character of PK appears in the first two minutes of the film, so he was tasked with “capturing” the audience’s attention early in the story.

All kidding aside, this dubbing is serious stuff.

PK’s second character, “Enthusiastic chubby supplement with glasses“, appears when Peter and the gang go to school, and his line here is:” MJ to kisu shite! “, resulting in “Kiss MJ!“.

In the movies, the “kiss scene” is often a storytelling moment, and the character of PK is bold enough to try to make it happen. Who knows, maybe that chubby extra will soon become a main character, and then PK will join the ranks of more esteemed voice actors, or even Hollywood stars, leaving us all in the dust.

You can’t blame PK for dreaming big, especially when he read his “Kiss MJ!” line beside Oolongta Yoshida, who plays the character of Ned, Peter’s best friend in the film.

Yoshida even helped coach PK on some of the finer details of voice acting, so maybe PK really has a bright future ahead of him in the voice industry. He will have to work first to get over his nerves, as PK says he got so nervous in the studio that his legs were shaking, his stomach was in a knot and he felt like he might throw up.

Still, PK managed to reduce his recording session to Approximatly one hour, and he just had to do a handful of covers, so his nerves must have helped him perform well. He gives all the credit for his successes to all the staff, including Oolongta and the director, who, despite being absolute industry professionals, were happy to guide our clumsy, unprofessional and clumsy ‘third-rate writer’. self-proclaimed. through his vocal performances.

PK is incredibly grateful to everyone involved in Japanese dubbing for one of his favorite franchises.

The nicest professionals in the industry!

PK describes himself at best as a “childish voice actor” – even though he once starred in the Japanese dub for the 2018 movie Venom – but he was serious about delivering a good performance and all of his energy. in the characters, even minors. they might be.

We know it’s hard to believe, but yes our reporter is truly part of this world.

So if you ever get the chance to listen to the Japanese dubbing of the most recent Spider-Man movies, be sure to keep a keen ear for PK. You can also keep an eye on him, as his name appears in the credits of Japanese films like “package“.

The small roles he played in the Spider-Man dub are an experience PK will cherish forever, and one day, when his five-year-old daughter grows up, he hopes she realizes that her father can do more than just eat pork. buns on the street – he can also fight nerves to make his wildest dreams of Spidey come true.

SoraNews24 photos

[ Read in Japanese ]