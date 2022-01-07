Entertainment
Actresses open up about ageism in Bollywood
When it comes to global double standards for women, there are certainly loads that exist in our film industry. For example, how different older female actors are treated here.
What really helps is the women opening up on this issue of ageism as the conversation creates a lot of change. So here are some of the strongest actresses in our country talking about how the world viewed them as they got older, take a look.
1. Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta rarely shies away from sharing her opinions, and TBH is why she is so loved. The actor opened up about how there weren’t enough roles for women his age on his Twitter while responding to a follower, and we applaud him for his frank honesty. It’s necessary.
2. Somy Ali
RecentlyPakistani-American actor Somy Ali also highlighted Bollywood’s general perception of older women.
Age is no longer just a number because our society judges us by our age. I wish I knew what I now know about people and how judgmental they tend to be when I was a teenager. You can try all the tricks in the book to look younger, but age discrimination will never go away. This is the reason why Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon started her own production company to give actresses over 40 a chance to continue their craft.
– Somy Ali told YOU
3. Lara Dutta
Whileapplaudher peers, Lara Dutta spoke about how she received critical and critical comments about her appearance over the past two years.
You have believable actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and besides, even me, yet when they get to the screen people pass comments like ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she started to look old) or yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She’s fat now), and at the end of the day you can’t help it. Like everyone else, even we are getting old. I feel like even audiences don’t allow actors to age gracefully, but I truly believe that the actors who came before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They do an incredible job.
– Lara Dutta told the Hindustan Times
4. Soni Razdan
In the days of NetflixCall my agent freed, Soni Razdan was incrediblyhonestwhy she hadn’t had a job for so many years. And honestly, we’re very disappointed with Bollywood for treating their actresses this way.
I find work today, but for many years I did not have a job for obvious reasons (alluding to age). In addition, there were too few roles available for mothers (at the time). So yeah, that (Bollywood) was completely biased towards men. Men could be 40, 50 and 60 and get really good roles, but women just didn’t have those opportunities.
– Soni Razdan told The Indian Express
5. Shanti Krishna
Malayalam and Tamil actor Shanthi Krishna alsospeakfilmmakers don’t think about creating substantial roles for older actresses.
For women in movies, their 20s are rush hour. After that, if you’re good, you might get some leading roles in your 30s, but that’s not a lot. Men, however, become more popular, get better roles in their 30s and beyond. When you make a comeback, you don’t expect to be heroines of Mohanlal and Mammootty anymore. But if female-focused topics come up, why don’t filmmakers think of us too? Can’t you write us movies too?
– Shanthi Krishna told The News Minute
6. Maala Parvathi
Like a true queen, Malayalam actor Maala Parvathi gave us all a dose of reality and told it as it really is. She explained how women are treated as commodities rather than the source of talent that they really are.
It’s true, it’s disheartening when a senior actor or someone who is passionate about acting is sidelined. The reason this mostly happens to female actresses is that they are most often presented as a commodity in the movies and everyone wants to see a new face. There was a generation of talented actors back in the days of directors like Shyam Benegal. Today, however, it is an amalgamation of art and commercial cinema.
– Mala Parvathhy told The News Minute
7. Soha Ali Khan
While discussing his new projectKaun Banegi Shikharwati, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the prevalence of a lack of roles for older women in Bollywood, and how such roles were definitely non-existent a few years ago.
I don’t think such work would have existed a generation ago. Three more years ago, if I had come back to theatrical releases, there would have been nothing for me.
– Soha Ali Khan told Gulf News
We’re glad these women are finally opening up about hypocrisy based on gender and age, and it’s something to really soak up and enjoy.
