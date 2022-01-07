Connect with us

Cold murder of porn actor sparks connection with Jeffrey Dahmer

2 mins ago

Could infamous Milwaukeeserial killer Jeffrey Dahmer have committed yet another unconfessed mayhem murder?

After a new witness responded to an actual crime podcast, a Los Angeles filmmaker and detective reexamined Dahmer’s possible connection to the unsolved death of a gay porn actor last seen over the weekend. Halloween end 1990.

“Is there a Dahmer lead in LA?” Has it been thoroughly checked? No, ”says filmmaker Rachel Mason. “We have a person in LA saying he was here.”

William Newton, originally from Eau Claire, moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. He starred in gay porn videos as Billy London and was a regular at Rage, a nightclub at the center of the gay scene. of West Hollywood.

He was last seen in Rage on October 28, 1990. The next day, a passenger found parts of Newton’s dismembered body in a trash can about 3 miles on Santa Monica Boulevard. He was 25 years old.

On the 30th anniversary of Newton’s murder, it was featured on the LA podcast. The hosts have requested any information that might relaunch the investigation. Ron Wheeler contacted the show, and later the police.

The murder of William Newton in 1990 was featured in an actual crime podcast. The body of the Eau Claire native was found dismembered in a trash can about 3 miles on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles County.

Detective Jim Lamberti said Wheeler spoke to a handsome Midwestern stranger in Rage before noticing the man was leaving with Newton. When Dahmer’s face made headlines after his arrest about a year later, Wheeler told Lamberti he recognized him as the man who left with Newton.

In 1991, Milwaukee Police asked police across the country if they had any unresolved cases that could be related to Dahmer. The details of Newton’s death certainly match Dahmer’s method of killing a slain and dismembered young homosexual. Los Angeles Police shared the Newton file with Milwaukee.

