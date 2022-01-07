Cold murder of porn actor sparks connection with Jeffrey Dahmer

Could infamous Milwaukeeserial killer Jeffrey Dahmer have committed yet another unconfessed mayhem murder?

After a new witness responded to an actual crime podcast, a Los Angeles filmmaker and detective reexamined Dahmer’s possible connection to the unsolved death of a gay porn actor last seen over the weekend. Halloween end 1990.

“Is there a Dahmer lead in LA?” Has it been thoroughly checked? No, ”says filmmaker Rachel Mason. “We have a person in LA saying he was here.”

William Newton, originally from Eau Claire, moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. He starred in gay porn videos as Billy London and was a regular at Rage, a nightclub at the center of the gay scene. of West Hollywood.

He was last seen in Rage on October 28, 1990. The next day, a passenger found parts of Newton’s dismembered body in a trash can about 3 miles on Santa Monica Boulevard. He was 25 years old.

On the 30th anniversary of Newton’s murder, it was featured on the LA podcast. The hosts have requested any information that might relaunch the investigation. Ron Wheeler contacted the show, and later the police.

Detective Jim Lamberti said Wheeler spoke to a handsome Midwestern stranger in Rage before noticing the man was leaving with Newton. When Dahmer’s face made headlines after his arrest about a year later, Wheeler told Lamberti he recognized him as the man who left with Newton.

In 1991, Milwaukee Police asked police across the country if they had any unresolved cases that could be related to Dahmer. The details of Newton’s death certainly match Dahmer’s method of killing a slain and dismembered young homosexual. Los Angeles Police shared the Newton file with Milwaukee.

But Dahmer, who confessed to 17 murders, denied killing Newton. Dahmer was killed in prison by another inmate in 1994.

Anne E. Schwartz, a former Milwaukee Journal reporter who just published her second book on Dahmer, believes he was telling the truth. , even some police officers may never have had any connection with him.

“I would say Dahmer wanted to die,” Schwartz said. “I don’t think he cares about the death penalty. It doesn’t fit the profile of expert serial killers who confess when caught.”

Schwartz was the first reporter at the scene of Dahmer’s apartment. She wrote her first book on the case in a matter of months. She said Sterling Publishing had approached her to revisit the 30th anniversary story, focusing on its impact on the people, communities and organizations involved years later.

For “Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders,” Schwartz said she re-interviewed many people from her first book. After leaving journalism, Schwartz spent eight years as a spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department. She now works as a consultant to various government agencies trying to improve their public information processes or respond to media requests during crises.

Mason, the filmmaker, thinks that the prospect of an execution could have prevented Dahmer from admitting the murder of Newton in California. She also notes that if Dahmer were to ever visit his mother in Fresno, he would be within a four-hour drive of West Hollywood.

Schwartz notes that Dahmer confessed to killing his first victim, Steven Hicks, in 1978 in Ohio, a state that applied the death penalty at the time.

“Do I think that’s a legitimate tip?” Asks Lamberti, the LAPD detective. He said there was a good chance Dahmer would go to Los Angeles, as he didn’t have a lot of money and was on probation in Wisconsin.

“But, that said, he did regular reporting, but there is a period of about a week at the end of October (1990) when there is no record.”

Lamberti said Wheeler told him he contacted the FBI and the police when he first recognized Dahmer as the person he saw with Newton, but no one ever answered him.

“I have this free end flapping in the wind that I would like to tie up,” he said.

Mason’s film on Newton’s death is called “Pretty Boy Blue”. She said she was hoping that someone in the Milwaukee area could find out where Dahmer is in October 1990. She tips from[email protected], and has a trailer of his project on Facebook.

“There are guys in Milwaukee who know something and have never told anyone. I’ve told some people about it,” she said. She suspects that many members of the gay community in the early 1990s felt vilified and uncomfortable speaking with police about their concerns about their own involvement in drugs, pornography or sex work.

“BiIly was the gay Black Dahlia of LA, and no one ever figured it out,” Mason said, referring to the 1947 murder by dismemberment of Elizabeth Short, 22,one of the city’s oldest and most high-profile unsolved homicides. It was the subject of a 2006 film by director Brian DePalma.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.