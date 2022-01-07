Irrfan Khan’s birthday: 10 relatable dialogues by the legendary actor that give food for thought





Irrfan Khan – the name does not need to be introduced. He was among the few actors who worked hard with their acting prowess for decades before achieving their share of the fame and managed to reign over millions of hearts with his skills. Since its debut with the release of 1988 Salaam Bombay! working in films like Maqbool, Life in a…. Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium etc, Irrfan has become an actor in a world of heroes beating the heroes at their own game. It has always been a treat to watch Irrfan on the big screen and he had mastered the art of capturing everyone’s attention with his mere presence. Each of his films made audiences more in love with him. And although it’s been almost two years since he’s been gone, massive Irrfan fans continue to miss his big screen presence. Interestingly, it’s Irrfan’s birthday today. And while moviegoers remember the legendary artist, we bring you some of his iconic dialogue that was told and left a mark on audiences. Ye Sheher Humein Jitna Deta Hai, Badle Mein Kahin Zyada Humse Le Lete Hai – Life in a metro Galtiyan Bhi Rishton Ki Tarah Hoti Hai … Karni Nahi Padti, Ho Jati Hai – D-Day Mohabbat Hai is Liye Jaane Diyam Zidd Hoti Toh Baahon Mein Hoti – Jazbaa I guess in the end all of life becomes an act of letting go – Pi’s life Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hai … Toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hai – Chocolate Pack a pillow and blanket and see as many people as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late – Namesake Aadmi Ka Sapna Toot Jata Hai Na, Toh Aadmi Khatam Ho Jata Hai – Middle Angrezi Ik baar toh yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga…. Na dil mein kasak hogi, na sar mein junoon hoga – 7 Khoon Maaf Bada sheharo ki hawa aur chote sheharo ka pani … bada khatarnak hota hai – The killer The key to a happy life is accepting that you are never really in control – Jurassic World Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: On Irrfan Khan’s 55th Birthday Anniversary, Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares RARE Information About Late Actor

