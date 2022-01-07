Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander: A Study of Soft Masculinity

They are muscular, very attractive, quick to anger and prone to violence. There are of course exceptions, but more often than not this is what we see in popular franchises. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Henry Cavill’s Superman come to mind.

Chris Evans’ Captain America is an exception, but even he has too tall a physique to be an alternative to the Hollywood frontman.

We’re so used to that image of our action heroes and superheroes that prevails in movies and even TV shows that we don’t even question it. It’s the natural representation of men, Hollywood, like the rest of pop culture, got us thinking. They may have internal conflicts but are fundamentally highly unrealistic representations of masculinity, of real men.

A major exception to these portrayals is Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander. The main protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is part of Wizarding World, Newt Scamander has been mentioned in Harry Potter books and films as a legendary expert on rare fantastic creatures like the Nifflers, Murtlaps, Occamies, Thunderbirds and the Bowtruckles.

But in the prequel franchise that explores the fight against a dark lord that came before Voldemort: Gellert Grindelwald, he’s the hero, and despite how good the second movie is, we do better.

True to his modern reputation (in the wizarding world), Newt really, truly loves magical creatures. He is shy, modest and gentle. Even a little submissive. The scenes that best illustrate these qualities are when he is with the beings who inhabit his unusually spacious briefcase.

For example, in the first Fantastic Beasts movie, when he and Jacob Kowalski, his friend No-Maj played by Dan Fogler, explore the world inside the briefcase. While dealing with the creatures, Newt comes across a huge nest full of Occamy babies. Flaunting the disposition of a long-suffering nanny, he says, “Okay, I’m coming. Mother is there.

We are used to angry men in our daily entertainment. Almost every movie or show has at least one. The only times Newt loses his temper is when his creatures are in danger, and even then it’s kind of submissive anger, like he’s ashamed of the emotion and it’s outrageous. from him. The qualities Newt possesses are generally considered feminine: caring, tenderness, and submission.

These are not, in general, seen as “heroic” qualities, and yet Newt is more of a hero than most of the movie protagonists. He might not be interested in saving the world like Harry Potter – despite the looming threat from Grindelwald, he wants to be left alone with his creatures – he would lay down his life for his friends and loved ones, and is in fact a fairly capable wizard. Above all, he despises power and fame. All of this is intelligently told by pitting Newt against his older brother Theseus.

Now Theseus, although a good-hearted person, is a replacement for Harry Potter, a powerful and popular wizard who embraces power and fame. It’s not a bad take, and Potter is clearly one of the most complex and interesting main characters in popular fantasy anyway. We are forced to follow his struggles with sudden fame and the pressure of being the one prophesied to end Voldemort. However, he is not too different from other fantastic heroes, who take enormous responsibility and, having fought it, take control of their destiny.

But Newt shuns power and that is only because of the insistence of a young Albus Dumbledore and witnessing the death of the love of his life Leta Lestrange (Zo Kravitz) as a sacrifice to save the rest of Grindelwald, he pledges that Grindelwald is a danger to the whole world – wizards or muggles. He is in this war between the wizarding community.

Redmayne’s portrayal of Newt is no exception. He is repeatedly drawn to similar roles. This is probably because he sees a resemblance between them and himself, and for that reason he is extremely good at them.