Entertainment
Zendaya wants her boyfriend Tom Holland to appear on Euphoria | Entertainment
Zendaya joked that her boyfriend Tom Holland had been hiding in the back of “Euphoria”
The 25-year-old actress – who stars alongside her partner in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – admitted that they had discussed working together again and teased the possibility that the actor would land a secret cameo. in his hit HBO series for eagle. eye fans to spot.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: you know, we joke about sneaking it in the background and seeing if anyone can spot it. “
Zendaya praised Tom for being a great source of support while filming her scenes as Bennett Street for the drama’s final season.
She said: He has supported me throughout the season.
The actress admitted that she and her co-stars, including Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie, were very “emotionally invested” in their characters because they spend so much time immersed in the world of dance. series.
She said: We’ve been living with this for so long. I mean, it’s not like a movie where you sort of live with the character for a part of their life and then let go of them. I’ve been with these characters for a long time **. We feel very emotionally invested in them and in the project in general.
The Greatest Showman star noted that it doesn’t end with the cast but also with the crew.
Zendaya said: We have a whole team of people who are dedicated every day to hopefully create a beautiful piece of art that resonates with people. It means a lot to a lot of people. So when it’s that close to you, you think to yourself, OK, here is this really emotional and vulnerable thing that I just did.
Back in April, Zendayas co-star Sydney Sweeney – who plays Cassie – announced that the second season will take on some unexpected twists and turns.
She said: You won’t even be able to guess what’s going to happen … I couldn’t even guess. Creator Sam [Levinson] called me over the summer and said, ‘So what do you think Cassie is going to do next season? Where do you think she will go? I’m like ‘I don’t know, maybe she’s doing this or that.’ He said, ‘Ahh yeah. No!’
And then he read me a little bit, and I was like, “Oh my God, wait! I couldn’t even guess it, so if anyone is able to guess, that’s fine. It’s just shocking. I mean, everything in teenage life is shocking so you never know what to expect. “
Sources
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/zendaya-wants-boyfriend-tom-holland-to-feature-on-euphoria/article_b66a917b-9e78-50ab-a972-69239ef93d01.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]