Even liberals don’t like Hollywood activists. The ex-manager of Nirvana explained to us why

Everyone from the pillow seller to Zendaya has weighed in on the 2020 presidential election. In his new book, “Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump,” Danny Goldberg, influential music journalist turned director from group to industry director, explores the political roles played by celebrities.

Goldberg is well aware of the interrelationship between politics and these stars. During his half-century in the music business, as a journalist (Rolling Stone, The Voice of the Village, The Nation), president of the record label and manager of the group (Nirvana, Sonic Youth), Goldberg has addressed progressive issues, such as when he co-produced and co-directed the rock documentary No nuclear in 1980 and became a staple of Democratic politics, while writing for The nation and become an author. Goldberg spoke to Capital & Main about what we can learn from the presidential election and celebrity activism to understand our political future.

Capital & Main: What inspired you to write this book?

Danny Goldberg: I have long been interested in the relationship between artists and politics. I have often thought that the political media, especially the non-right-wing political media, tended to trivialize it in ways that were not helpful to the progressive cause.

I also felt that the right, while trying to get Democrats and Liberals to stay away from the entertainment world, knew how valuable it was. Therefore, Reagan as Governor of California and then President. But Donald Trump has taken to a whole new level. He was only president because he had hosted a reality TV show for 14 years in prime time. He had presented himself in the minds of tens of millions of Americans as this brilliant businessman. And people in the entertainment industry knew then – and now know – that reality TV has little to do with actual reality.

I noticed that there had been this explosion of a much larger and more diverse group of people in the creative community speaking out after Trump was elected. And I thought it would be interesting to try to document the role they played in the election.

In the book, you document the history of Hollywood activism. But it has intensified in recent years. Why do you think it is?

We live, for better or for worse, in this world where social media is very important, where old-fashioned general media has reduced reach. And the other party has invested heavily in this area. Any day, check out the top 10 Facebook posts. It’s usually someone like Ben Shapiro or Dinesh D’Souza. He leans to the right. And they have Fox News. They have an AM radio. They have these other TV stations that are even to the right of Fox, speaking in populist language, repeating their version of reality over and over again. Speeches delivered in the Senate and opinion pieces in the New York Time and NPR will not reach enough people to fight back. You also need populist messengers.

There has been the perception over the years that whenever artists express themselves politically, they are in fact having the opposite effect of what they are trying to accomplish. Some conservatives argue that people in “flyover states” don’t like liberal elites telling them what to do. Do you think this is true?

There are sort of two categories of people who criticize or belittle the role of artists and performers in political conversations. One category is that of people who are on the ideologically opposite side. So Laura Ingraham writes the book “Shut Up and Sing”, but I don’t think she wanted Kid Rock to shut up and sing, or Jon Voight to shut up and play, or Donald Trump to shut up and go back to reality TV. .

I think the right is threatened by [Hollywood activism] because they recognize that there is this populist current that artists can create that reaches people that opinion writers don’t. And I think that’s why they demonize artists so much.

And then there is the phenomenon of a kind of liberal condescension towards artists. I think there is a certain territoriality among some of the experts. People who have studied politics all their lives take pride in their expertise, yet Meryl Streep says something about insecticides and it gets more attention.

And the role of artists in politics is not limited to endorsements. On the contrary, a more important role has historically been when their art is linked to problems. I don’t think the reaction of white youth to George Floyd’s murder would have been so intense if it hadn’t been for a few decades of hip-hop lyrics making white hip-hop fans aware of the issue of racism. police.

I don’t think gay marriage would have become so popular [without depictions in movies and TV shows]. During the Clinton years, [supporting gay marriage] was a surefire way for Democrats to lose. And by the time Obama ran for re-election, over 60% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, and it was a handicap to be homophobic.

Do you think that the increase in political activism among artists will continue?

I think for a while the creative community is going to have a stronger voice going forward than it did in the pre-Trump years. I think once you’ve crossed the bridge and decided you’re going to weigh in on your political beliefs, it usually does good for most people. I spoke to Springsteen throughout his twenties, and he never said a word politically. And then Jackson Browne asked him to do the No Nukes concerts in 1980. And that was the first political thing he did. And since then, for the past 40 years, he has weighed constantly. Sean Penn once said [about activism], “Once it’s in your DNA, it doesn’t go away.”

Do you think the creative community helped rock the 2020 election?

I think they were part of it. I think putting Kamala Harris on a ticket was the right move. I think the way Joe Biden contacted Bernie Sanders was very helpful in motivating and putting his constituents at ease in supporting Biden. But they also had a famous host every night of their convention. They had Brad Pitt recounting one of Biden’s commercials, Springsteen recounting another. They must have thought there was a reason to use these people.

The book is an exhaustive chronicle of entertainment activism, but you avoid any analysis. Why is that?

I just think i deny it [celebrity activism] was part of the mix for me is not rational, but trying to measure the precise effect, I think, would be ridiculous. I don’t trust anyone who says they know why someone is voting one way or the other. I think it’s pseudoscience. I think there are some things the research can tell you. There are some things that focus groups can tell you. There are some things the polls can tell you. And there is a lot that none of these things can tell you.

What is the main message you want your readers to take from this book?

Just to have a more open mind when thinking about what the American political conversation is and to recognize that politicians need to focus on the next election – what the polls say, what a focus group says, what their constituents want. donors. They operate in a very narrow realm of conversation, and that narrowness can sometimes be exploited by some of the darker forces.

And I think the simple act of expanding awareness allows you to have more oxygen in the conversation, more energy, less fear, less despair. I’m a big fan of more — more people involved, more energy. This should include the artists. It should include young people. But if there was to be a message, it would be: we won.

