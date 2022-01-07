Wordle, the free online word game that everyone plays.

The American public is divided right now, in myriad ways: argued for the effectiveness of a vaccine that is clinically proven to protect the public against a devastating, generation-altering disease that has already claimed the lives of more than five million of people. The country cannot decide whether the events of January 6, 2021 are the ominous consequences of a newly radicalized far-right insurgency, a false flag operation by the CIA, or an act of noble popular patriotism. And I have spent the last two weeks reading an endless number of acidic and unnecessarily conflicting intakes on Don’t look, a Netflix comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence because that’s the kind of thing we do online now.

There is no common ground between us; the consensus is dead and buried. In these difficult times, however, we need something, whatever, to unite us on our instincts of the lowest common denominator. My suggestion: Log in Wordle every morning, as I do, trying to figure out which five letter word starts with a B and ends with an L.

I know I am not alone in my daily Wordle moment. The free browser game recently went viral, as my obsessed coworkers post their high scores on Twitter and brag in group chats about their daily successes. It all happened in a short period of time too: Josh’s invention * ahem * Wardle, a software designer in New York City, the game started out as a private competition for Wordle and his word game enthusiast wife; they played it together for months before releasing it worldwide last October. In the beginning, Wordle had a triple-digit daily player count. Today that number has grown to over 300,000.

The bet is simple. You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. With each entry, Wordle lets you know if your characters are in the right place, if they are in the wrong place, or if they don’t appear in the word at all, until the player narrows down their vocabulary in a solution. (For example: you can start with OUIJA and move on to HINGE, before finally deducting TIGER.) There is only one new Wordle puzzle per day, and old Wordles are not archived on the site. This means I wake up to a handful of friends tweeting their own detective journeys marked by mysterious green, yellow, and gray squares that match their progress, which will either stimulate superiority or envy. Dude, my sister-in-law got to TIGER in just three guesses?

Video games, especially those that typically live in the hellish landscape of freemium mobile app stores, have traditionally been covered with a thick layer of fraudulent opportunism. Banner ads burn your corneas from all angles; pop-ups invite gamers to convert their hard-earned wages into an oppressive web of digital currencies; notification bars swell with glittering widgets that rival the relentless persistence of the Duolingo parrot. But to her eternal credit, Wordle doesn’t have any of those depressing financial frills. It’s just an everyday pun with an old-fashioned sensibility, like opening the sudoku page in a flight magazine. Wordle wants some of your time, and then he’s happy to leave you alone until tomorrow.

You can’t get carried away and play for an hour like some games want you to, but there’s always another coming up, says Jimmy Thomson, an editor in Victoria, B.C., and a newly wordlehead. created. It keeps him from destroying my life, which would almost certainly be the case otherwise. I’ve heard that there are infinite puzzle clones going on, and I don’t want anything to do with them.

Thomson takes part in the Sweet Tournament that sets up every morning on his Twitter timeline as everyone scrambles to find the daily Wordle fix, but he generally finds the competition to be cheerful and low-key. If ever an aggressive, esport-ish tackle invades Wordle, Thomson believes he will avoid it altogether. I think everyone knows that the difference between solving the two-way and four-way puzzle is often more a matter of luck than anything else, he says. It depends on the initial assumption you go with.

With its softness and attention-grabbing softness, Wordle seems well suited to the present moment. “

Brooklyn writer Allegra Rosenberg disagrees. She tells me that she has developed an airtight Wordle strategy built around cryptographic techniques, and she makes sure to complete each puzzle by midnight, when the new mystery word is bypassed on the servers. I realized pretty quickly that the secret to the game is frequency analysis, says Rosenberg, speaking like someone who has finally freed himself from the Matrix and can see all lines of code.

I got a yellow T right away, which meant I had to decide where in a 5 letter word a T is most likely to appear, and which letter (s) it would be accompanied by, continues. Rosenberg. I don’t do any charts or calculations or anything, but I do think of that sort of thing consciously. Will Rosenberg ever represent Wordle’s US team at the Summer Olympics? Unlikely, but the momentum has yet to stumble.

I have no idea how much longer I’m going to live with Wordle’s mania. Josh Wardle pioneered many upbeat memes that briefly derailed the internet (remember Reddits The button? That was him), so he clearly has a keen sense of internet attention span. In a few months, I doubt my timeline will be consumed by those chromatic Wordle squares, but game designers around the world should be invigorated by the simple reality that in an era of Ancient ring and Infinite halo, a simple word puzzle can absolutely capture the speech.

With its attention-grabbing softness and lightness, Wordle seems well suited to the present moment, adds Thomson. Maybe they were all a little shocked and over-stimulated.

What Thomson is talking about is the enduring gift that anecdotes give to the universe. It’s impossible to have fun on the Internet in 2021. All of our memes are dripping with caustic residue; I no longer know how to communicate with my neighbor without the prism of despair; there is always another grueling argument awaiting about every facet of life imaginable. But then something like Wordle, Where HQ Anecdotes, or hell, Words with friends happens, and suddenly our collective sense of cosmic alienation vanishes. How do you remember that we all share the same hopes and fears and that humans are basically good? I don’t know, but trying to figure out TIGER alongside a bunch of strangers is a great way to start.