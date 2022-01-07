Column: Entertainment industry gears up for virtual flashback as awards season approaches

Hollywood and Broadway thought the COVID-19 vaccines would save them, but the delta and omicron variants are forcing the entertainment industry to reassess.

Hollywood and Broadway thought they were out of the woods when COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out last spring. However, the double punch of the delta and omicron variants is causing a rapid increase in cases, forcing the entertainment industry to reassess.

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced that it was postponing the biggest musical night, the Grammys, which were due to take place on January 31. at the top of 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER with eight each.

“The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” the Recording Academy and CBS said in a statement. joint statement. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 is just too risky.”

Also on Wednesday, the Sundance Film Festival announced that it is canceling its in-person festival from January 20 to 30, hosting its second all-virtual event instead. The news has been heartbreaking for filmmakers keen to show their work on the big screen, but the upside is that the virtual option is democratizing the festival for audiences around the world.

It was a difficult decision to make, Sundance said in a statement. As a non-profit organization, our Sundance spirit is to make something work against the odds. But with the number of cases expected to peak in our host community during festival week, we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. The undue stress on Summit County Health Services and our more than 1,500 staff and volunteers would be irresponsible in this climate.

Elsewhere, the Critics Choice Awards were scheduled to be held this Sunday, but they were postponed to a later date. This canceled a potential clash with the Golden Globes, who still plan to announce the winners on a live broadcast on Sunday, but will not host a televised ceremony due to NBC ending a glaring lack of diversity among its members.

“After careful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to defer,” said the Critics Choice Awards. “We are currently working diligently to find a new date in the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in person, with the safety and health of all remaining our top priority. “

Hollywood may be forced to delay releases again. The superhero movie “Morbius” has just been pushed back from January 28 to April 1. However, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” still dominates the box office as fans flock to theaters. Within days of its December 17 release, it went on to become the highest grossing film of 2021 and ranks No.48 of all time nationally (adjusted for inflation).

On Broadway, almost a third of the shows have been closed: “Aint Too Proud”, “Freestyle Love Supreme”, “Hamilton”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, “Jagged Little Pill”, “Moulin Rouge” , “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Waitress”, “Thoughts of a Colored Man”, “Six”, “Hadestown”, “Aladdin”, “The Lion King”, “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical “.

Locally in DC, Arena Stage cut “Seven Guitars” on December 23, the National Theater canceled “Pretty Woman” from December 28 through January 31. On December 2, the Kennedy Center canceled its December 15-26 performances of “Ain’t Too Proud,” which was extended until January 16, and Ford’s Theater canceled all performances of its MLK play “The Mountaintop. “scheduled for January 21. to February 13.

Across the river in Virginia, the Signature Theater has ceased its December 21-29 performances of “Rent,” which have since been extended to January 9. In Maryland, the Round House Theater has ceased its Jan. 5-12 performances of “Nine Night.” but he hopes to honor all remaining dates.

Could other performances, films and awards shows be delayed? The Screen Actors Guild Awards are scheduled for February 27 and the Oscars for March 27. Will omicron be gone by then? Or will there be a new variant? The truth is: we just don’t know.

Until then, let’s try to find the positives in this mess. Last year, the virtual Sundance Film Fest produced a pair of streaming gems with Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Soul” and Sian Heder’s CODA, the latter of which won the most awards in Sundance history, signed a recording contract with Apple and is now a lovable dark horse in the Oscar race.

If you haven’t seen any, start a free trial for Hulu and Apple TV +.

Even a pandemic can’t stop the Wellness Movies of the Year.

