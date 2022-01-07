Entertainment
Betty White, actress and actress, 1922-2021
If Betty White was an outstanding performer, it wasn’t just because at 99.9 years old, she had outlived nearly all of her Hollywood contemporaries.
“At my age, if you want to connect with old friends, you need a Ouija board,” she joked on Saturday Night Live, which she hosted in 2010 when she was 88. , a record for the show. She passed away on New Years Eve, less than three weeks before her much-anticipated centenary. In an industry notorious for imposing expiration dates on female talent, White was both an early trailblazer and, later, a barrier breaker.
White boasted of the longest career of any female performer. Her first job in entertainment was in 1939. Dubbed the “first lady of television,” she was the first woman to produce a national television show, with her sitcom Life with Elisabeth. As an actress, she was also the first woman to star in a sitcom, as well as to star and produce her own variety show, The Betty White Show. She was the first producer to hire a director and the first woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award, of which she won seven during her career.
White’s iconic roles on popular sitcoms such as the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls have been acclaimed for painting fuller images of older American women, previously overlooked by the entertainment industry. His saccharine housewife next door on the show Mary Tyler More was undoubtedly greedy for men, with mirrors on the ceiling of her bedroom. Golden Girls has portrayed the lives of older women behind closed doors not only as romantics, but as highly sexual beings. White’s distinctive comedic delivery enveloped expertly timed zingers in sugar, leaving audiences both whipped and hysterical. His mind was notoriously scorching. “People think poor old Betty White, she doesn’t know what she’s saying,” she said in 2018. “Oh yeah I doooo.”
His subversive and biting humor worked, in part because White was also famous for his sunshine and kindness. “I have always preferred the pros over the cons,” she said. It was a lesson from White’s mother, that “if you look at all the negatives, it ruins all the good things.” It passes and it’s gone and you haven’t tasted it, ”White said.
After a turn in 2010 as a backyard footballer in a Snickers commercial, a popular Facebook campaign saw her appear on the late-night live SNL show. What followed was a meteoric return to popular culture. Hollywood treasure and beloved national grandmother with a wicked mind, she has become an icon. But White was puzzled when people started to congratulate her on her return. As she told a Canadian newspaper in 2010, “I didn’t go, guys. I have been working regularly for 63 years.
White was savvy enough to consider longevity as a selling point. She began her SNL monologue, “I’m 88 and a half and it’s great to be here for a number of reasons.” She joked that she had bruises on the backs of her legs caused by assistants on film sets sneaking into chairs behind her, worrying about her fragility.
She was also kind enough to let people praise her when she still had a long way to go. She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995, received a SAG Lifetime Award of Excellence in 2010, and was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Award of Excellence in 2015, among other accolades.
White was born in Illinois in 1922. Her brief first marriage ended when she realized she should live in a chicken farm, and her second collapsed after her husband told her she had to give up her career. She then joked that it was “rehearsals” for her 18-year marriage to “the love of her life”, her third husband, Allen Ludden. White was always open about her decision to have a career rather than children, defying the expectation at the time that American women should be housewives. She is survived by her three stepchildren.
As she grew older, White was generous with interviewers who asked her for the secrets of her longevity and career. A Gray Goose vodka on ice before dinner, she said. But she could also be serious. “Interest and enthusiasm is really the best health benefit in the world,” she said in an interview in 2011. “There is so much that I want to know more about and that I will never live long enough to do. But it’s something to achieve, ”she told a talk show host.
She dismissed compliments and attributed having a vibrant career in her 90s to her inability to turn down new projects. “I have the backbone of a jellyfish,” she said.
When asked if there was still something she wanted to do but hadn’t done, she replied “Robert Redford”.
