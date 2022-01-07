Andrew Garfield talks about “Spider-Man: No Way Home”





In one Variety maintenance Posted Thursday, the former web-slinger discussed his return to the franchise, which saw him team up with veteran Spider-Man Tobey Maguire to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker save the multiverse.

Ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, Garfield continually fended off speculation from Marvel fans that he would appear in the film. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September, he even went so far as to claim that a viral image of him on set with Maguire was fake.

Garfield’s incarnation of Spider-Man debuted in 2012 in “The Amazing Spider-Man”. His dazzling senses were re-awakened two years later when he reprized the role in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. The sequel ended on a sad note with the death of her sweetheart, Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

According to Garfield, he “didn’t expect to have another conversation about the potential role of Peter Parker again,” but a phone call from producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and director Jon Watts offering Garfield a chance to redeem himself. changed everything.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Garfield’s Spider-Man is able to save Holland’s love interest, MJ, played by Zendaya. This intrigue cemented Garfield’s decision to return to the franchise. “There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left him. I was able to go back and give him some healing,” the 38-year-old star said. Variety. He added that the return to the franchise had allowed his character to “heal the most traumatic moment” and that there was something “cosmically beautiful” about his character having a second chance to save Gwen. . Garfield, whose acting credits of “Twitch, Twitch… BOOM!”, “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “The Social Network” also revealed that he would certainly be thrilled to be able to go back to being Spider-Man “if that felt right. . ” Speaking of playing the iconic teenager turned superhero, he said, “Peter and Spider-Man, these characters are all about service, for the greater good and for the many. He’s a boy of the working class of Queens who experience struggle and loss and are deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back and tell more this story, I should feel very sure and certain of myself. ” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” went down in history by becoming the second highest opening film after making a record $ 260 million at the domestic box office. Only “Avengers: Endgame” of 2019, one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to more.

