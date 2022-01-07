Samsung Electronics Launches Freestyle, A Portable Display For Entertainment On The Go





Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its all-new portable display and entertainment device, The Freestyle, ahead of CES 2022. The Freestyle offers unique technology and flexibility to provide optimal viewing and entertainment for customers looking to bring video and audio content wherever they go. Aimed at Gen Z and Gen Y, The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker, and ambient light all in one lightweight, portable device. When it comes to portability, the Freestyle weighs just 830 grams, making it easy to turn any space into a screen. Unlike conventional boxy projectors, the versatile Freestyles cradle allows for rotation up to 180 degrees, allowing users to show high quality videos anywhere on tables, floors, walls or even ceilings without a separate screen required. . The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector designed to offer the ultimate in versatility and flexibility to adapt to changing consumer lifestyles, said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Team Leader of Sales and Marketing. of the visual display activity at Samsung Electronics. Without the limitation of space and form factor, the Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used however consumers prefer. The Freestyle comes with full keystone correction and auto-leveling functions, made possible by state-of-the-art technology. The features allow the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle, delivering a perfectly proportional picture every time. Plus, the autofocus feature allows the Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches. The Freestyle also comes with a dual passive radiator for crisp, deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation lets customers enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience wherever they are. For power up, the Freestyle is compatible with external batteries1 which support USB-PD and 50W / 20V or higher output, so users can take it with them anywhere, whether they are on the go, camping and more. The Freestyle is also a pioneer in that it is the first portable display that works when connected to a standard E26.2 light socket without the need for additional wiring, in addition to compatibility with the traditional wall socket option. When not in use as a projector for streaming content, the Freestyle also provides a mood lighting effect with its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. The Freestyle is also a smart speaker, analyzing music to match visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors, and anywhere else. The Freestyle offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mirroring and streaming features compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices. It is the industry’s first portable projector certified by the world’s leading OTT partners, providing customers with the best content viewing experience. It is also the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their preferred voice assistants when using the device hands-free. The Freestyle will be showcased at CES 2022 January 5-7, and will be pre-ordered online in the U.S. market on January 4, with availability extended to other global markets in the following months. 1 Samsung is not responsible for 3e external party batteries. 2 The light plug connection function will be applied in the United States first. Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus.

