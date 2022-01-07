Supriya Pathak @ 60: How “Hansa” stood out in the days of Tulsi, Parvati, Prerna





For those who have watched Indian TV’s most successful sitcom, Khichdi, this line will bring a lot of memories. As I write this I can only imagine a bubbly and cute Supriya Pathak asking, “Hello, how are you, khaana khaa ke jaana, haan”. The seasoned actress is currently leading the way in the digital space. Audiences can’t help but raving about her performance in SonyLIV’s Tabbar. This is probably when Pathak begins to flex his acting muscles, as female characters are now more than just a prop in the narrative of movies and web shows. In her own words, she gets “a more interesting job than when I was a young girl.” The veteran actor, who has practiced the profession for nearly four decades, had an illustrious year 2021. His films Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Mimi, Toofaan and Rashmi Rocket, hit OTT platforms and showcased his acting prowess . Despite several landmark performances, for many millennials like me, the name Supriya Pathak will always be synonymous with her character Hansa Praful Parekh. Hansa and Praful made the perfect couple onscreen. (Express archive photo) Hansa from Pathak is one of the most unforgettable TV characters for any kid of the 90s. She’s a character who is as funny today as he was 19 years ago when we first met her. times with her equally funny and adorable husband Praful on our TV sets. She laughed at Praful’s dumbest jokes, fussed over if her bracelets didn’t match her sari, and asked many questions about the English words, leaving “babuji” exasperated and the audience amused. She was happy to be nonchalant and oblivious to stressful situations in life. Supriya pathak lived the character in a way that it is still difficult to dissociate from him today. While not the quintessential TV bahu, she was a TV housewife like no other. As Tulsi and Parvati were busy dealing with one calamity after another in their on-screen lives, she made her laugh every day. You couldn’t look away from her when she said, “Ayee Prafulll ..” As much as viewers were happy to watch Hansa, even Pathak was the “happiest” to play the character. “I love Hansa, yeah I know she’s stupid and we worked her that way but I love playing the part. I think I’m the happiest playing Hansa,” she said. in a previous interview. Too bad they don’t create characters like Hansa anymore. Now, as I return to Hansa and his hilarious one-liners, I leave you with an epic Hansa-Praful conversation that might have you revisiting Khichdi right away (on Disney + Hotstar, if you’re looking): Hansa: Aye PrafulllDelicacy matlab? Dust: Hansaaaa delicacy. Hum jab Delhi cheer the toh tumne kya bola tha? Hansa: Delhi dekh ke maine kya bola? Maine bola tha yeh delhi kaisi jagah hai..delhi kaisiohhh delicacy !! “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/supriya-pathak-birthday-hansa-at-the-time-of-tulsi-parvati-prerna-7710875/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos