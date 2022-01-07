Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra performs aarti with her conductor, Nick Jonas applauds; fans say it’s purity. Watch | Bollywood
An unreleased video of actor Priyanka Chopra and chef Sami Udell performing an aarti together at his Los Angeles home has surfaced online. The clip, shared by a fan club, is from Lakshmi’s puja played on Diwali last year. Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, can be seen in the background, clapping and praying.
Fans gave praise in the comments section. So much love and respect for Nick and Priyanka who always treated their friends and staff more like family. May God continue to bless these two beautiful souls with endless love and happiness together, one wrote. Bless this family and their home, said another, while a third wrote: It is purity.
Priyanka first shared photos of Lakshmi’s puja on Instagram in November of last year. She was dressed in a yellow sari and could be seen doing aarti with Nick, who was wearing white kurta pajamas.
Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi rupena sangsthita. Namastasye namastasye namastasye namo namaha. With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali, she wrote in her caption.
Last year, on the Victorias Secrets VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said Nick embraced his culture and asked him to do pujas every time they started something big. I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them every time we start something big because that’s how I’ve always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I had this education and he had this education and we kind of created that within our family as well, she said.
Recently, Priyanka was seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and others. His upcoming projects include Text For You, Citadel, and Jee Le Zara.
