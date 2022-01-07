Kartik fan Aaryan gets his face tattooed on his chest, asks the actor to remove the bandage on camera. Watch | Bollywood

An actor video Kartik Aaryan with his fan, who got Kartik’s face tattooed on his chest, is touring the internet. In the video, the fan can be seen asking Kartik to remove the bandage from his tattoo.

A paparazzi account posted the video on Wednesday. The clip was captioned, greeted by a fan boy with a tattoo of the actor, @kartikaaryan’s fanbase is clearly beyond the girls as the boys are just as crazy about the star!

In the video, a fan can be seen asking Kartik to remove a bandage from his chest. When Kartik takes it off, a tattoo of Kartik’s face was revealed on his chest. Seeing the tattoo, Kartik says, it’s amazing. Sahi lag raha hai yar. Kisne banaya hai (looks good, who did that)? The fan then responds, Tattoo artist ne banaya hai (A tattoo artist did this).

The video comes after another of Kartik’s two female fans went viral on Wednesday. In the video, the girls were seen standing near the Kartik building and please come on. Kartik then got off and met the fans and clicked on some selfies with them. He even reposted the video on Instagram, with the caption: This love. This is what I live for. This is my reader. That’s all. To all my fans, very sincerely, I am blessed to have you, I cannot thank you enough but I will keep trying. “

In a recent interview with ANI, Kartik spoke about his fans and the love he receives from people. It is good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes my poses get trendy too. A few months ago, my fans launched “Pose like Kartik Aaryan” on social media. I am happy and I feel lucky to receive so much love from people. I hope that other titles will be attached to my name. I hope to always live up to people’s expectations, he said.