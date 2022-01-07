Adman, actor and author Gerson da Cunha dies in Mumbai aged 92





Gerson da Cunha died in Mumbai today after brief illness Bombay: Veteran Adman Gerson da Cunha, a multi-faceted figure with a passion for civic activism in recent years, died today in Mumbai after a brief illness, a former colleague said. He was 92 years old. Da Cunha, who wore many hats as a publicist, film and theater actor, social worker, and author, began his career as a journalist working for the Press Trust of India after graduating in science. He then went into advertising and was also associated with a number of platforms engaged in civic activism, including the NGO AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India). Mumbai First, a public-private partnership of which he was a board member, said he was deeply saddened by Da Cunha’s death. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai recalled how Da Cunha helped distressed Mumbaikars affected by the 1992-93 communal riots. During his 25 years in the advertising industry, Da Cunha managed Lintas, one of the most formidable names in the advertising industry, and moved into the social sector, which took him to work. with UNICEF in various parts of the world. Brazil had honored him with the “Order of Rio Branco” in 2018 for his services to the Latin American country. Throughout his illustrious career, Da Cunha has remained true to his first love – theater and writing, performing in plays and films, and prolifically publishing books and articles. He has appeared in plays and films such as Electric Moon (1992), Cotton Mary (1999), Asoka (2001) and Water (2005), among others. Tributes have poured in for the legendary adman. “Suddenly our Mumbai has become a little less sophisticated, less dignified and less chic with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha,” lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted. “In my childhood I watched him on stage in many plays: his Othello was unforgettable. Until the end his presence, voice and aura remained great. RIP,” said Congressman Shashi Tharoor in a tweet. “One of the real titans of Indian advertising, a great lover of the theater and most of all the embodiment of grace and refinement. Travel well Gerson Da Cunha and break your leg on the other side,” tweeted the columnist Suhel Seth.

