



New Delhi: APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India's leading manufacturer of branded steel tubes, has hired young and dynamic Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as Brand Ambassador for its exclusive Apollo Column product line. An accomplished actor Tiger Shroff enjoys a huge fan base and instant recognition among the masses, which is sure to prove to be a driving force in Apollo Column sales. India's largest line of Square Hollow Steel (HSS) sections, the Apollo Column has established itself as the perfect choice for every construction as it provides faster turnaround time and lowers construction costs by same time. While the exclusive Apollo Column product line has already brought a paradigm shift towards high performance materials in structural engineering, APL Apollo hopes to further expand its reach in the market and enhance brand awareness through its association with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo saidOur association with the young sensation and idol of millions of Tiger Shroff is like bringing together two promising stars. Just as Tiger Shroff established himself as an unrivaled icon reflecting a strong body and rapid movements, the Apollo Column has become an essential feature of prefabricated buildings due to its high load-bearing capacity and improved construction speed. Millions' crush Tiger Shroff added, APL Apollo has made a major visible change to high performance materials with the Apollo column. While APL Apollo has already proven to be the most trusted brand, Apollo Column has also established itself as the best choice for millions of people and therefore being associated with it is an honor. APL Apollo has already unveiled its new marketing campaign in association with Tiger Shroff. The company looks forward to strengthening the brand and building customer loyalty. Tiger Shroff's longevity and strong success have made him a symbol of credibility which will also help the APL Apollo brand to maintain its dominant position in the market. With its massive fan following and recognition in domestic and international markets, APL Apollo hopes to further broaden the appeal of its brand and strengthen its reach in the country. The Apollo column gives a futuristic touch to structures of any design and elevation. It offers India's widest range of hollow sections up to 300 × 300mm. In addition, Apollo columns are the best suitable building material for infrastructure, commercial and residential projects. In a nutshell, the Apollo Column is the irreplaceable member of structural buildings due to its high load-bearing capacity and strength-to-weight ratio. It offers higher turning radii around both axes providing superior compression performance and significant weight savings.

