Sidney Poitier, first black Oscar winner for best actor, has died at 94
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, whose 71-year career included iconic roles in classic Hollywood films A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who Comes to Dinner and Uptown Saturday Night, has passed away.
The actor was 94 years old. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
The news was announced by Bahamian Foreign Secretary Fred Mitchell, prompting tributes, the independent reported.
Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis is due to hold a press conference in honor of the legend who died on Friday morning, reported local outlets.
The Post has reached out to representatives for Poitier for comment.
Tributes immediately started pouring in after the news of his death.
Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright praised Poitier as “one of a kind” and referred to the classic film “To Sir With Love” in a tribute tweet. “What a historic actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm and truly royal man,” Wright wrote. “RIP, sir. With love.”
“Rest in power, handsome human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier”, Rosanna Arquette tweeted.
Representative of the house Nina Turner greeted the militant actor with a simple “Rest In Power, Sir Sidney Poitier”.
His pioneering career, the subject of an upcoming Broadway show, stems from humble beginnings. According to PBS, Poitier moved to New York City at the age of 16 after living in the Bahamas for several years with his family. In the Big Apple, he found work as a janitor at the American Negro Theater in exchange for acting lessons. From there he played acting roles in plays for several years until his film debut in the racist film No Way Out.
Race and social justice will become central themes in much of his work throughout the 1950s and 1960s.
The Miami-born star won her first Oscar nomination in 1959 for her work in The Defiant Ones. The nomination was important to America because he was the first African American to be nominated for Best Actor. This role also earned him a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award.
Poitier broke even more barriers in 1963 with his successful film Les Lys des champs. The following year, Poitier became the first African-American to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars.
His career continued to climb for several years. In 1967, he starred in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, an interracial romantic comedy that ruffled feathers in America. Then came other memorable films, They Call Me Mister Tibbs and Uptown Saturday Night opposite Bill Cosby.
If Poitiers’ career is legendary, his private life was not so glamorous. He was married to Juanita Hardy, his first wife, from 1950 to 1965. This relationship produced four daughters. During this time, too, he engaged in a nine-year affair with Diahann Carroll.
As she described it, it was a difficult time in their life because she too was married. Carroll also claims Poitier convinced her to end her marriage to her husband Monte Kay while he ended things with his wife. He never held his end of the bargain and ultimately tied it up.
Poitier remarried in 1976 to Joanna Shimkus and the couple welcomed two children.
During his lifetime, Poitier wrote two autobiographies. This Life, published in 1980, details his childhood and his eventful love life.
He published several other works; The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2007) Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter (2008).
Entering this world, I would leave the care of my family and home behind, but in another sense, I would take their protection with me, he said in Measure of a Man. The lessons I had learned, the feelings of grounding and belonging that were woven into my character there, would be my traveling companions.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
