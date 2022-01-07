EMOTIONAL! Bollywood movies that made everyone cry in 2021





MUMBAI: Bollywood movies are full of drama, action, emotion, and song. Well, there are movies that can make you laugh on the floor; However, there are also few movies that can make everyone cry. Bollywood movies have a lot of emotional scenes that can touch your heart that no other scene can. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that touched everyone’s hearts and left them in tears. 1) Funeral scene of Shershaah Vikram Batras The moment Vikram Batra’s body walked home wrapped in the tricolor. The family and loved ones crying with all their hearts after watching the funeral made us all moved. What breaks everyone’s hearts is when Vikram’s girlfriend arrives during the cremation. The scene shows the perfect pain of losing someone you love. Also Read: Shershaah Review: Sidharth Malhotra Shines As Param Vir Chakra Award Winner Captain Vikram Batra 2) Kaagaz Pankaj Tripathis courtroom monologues The film revolves around the character of Pankaj Tripathe who was declared dead on government papers. Although the film does contain a few comedy scenes with Pankaj’s identity missing and firing back at him with every chance of proving he is alive. The monologue scenes in the courtroom where Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his struggle and his pain really touch everyone’s hearts. 3) 83 Ranveer Singh lifts the World Cup Ranveer Singh recreated the iconic scenes from the 1983 World Cup at Lords Stadium. Where the Indian team under the captaincy of Kapil Dev won the very first World Cup by beating the West Indies. The emotions of the World Cup scene were so perfectly shown in the movie that they tied in well with all of the characters, which made everyone cry. 4) Mimi Kriti Sanon decides to return her son to his original parents In the movie, Kriti Sanon is shown to be attached to her son Raj. After a few years, Raj’s real parents returned to India and wanted to take their son to their homeland. The moving scene where Kriti and his whole family are heartbroken when they realize they have to give Raj back to his real family. The background music plays perfectly, which makes everyone sad that the two are going their separate ways. 5) Sardar Udham Jallianwala Bagh Massacre In Sardar Udham, film the scene where the British officer orders his men to open fire on the Jallianwala Bagh. The scenes were so lifelike portrayed on screen that anyone could connect with them emotionally and cry silently. Do you have more to add to the list? Let us know in the comments. For more TV, digital and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. To read also: To read absolutely! Ranveer Singh’s 83 unable to break Shahrukh Khan’s Zero set record

