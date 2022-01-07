Peter Bogdanovich, director of “The Last Picture Show”, deceased at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the famous Oscar nominated filmmaker behind classics like The last picture show and Moon paper, as well as a frequent actor, died on Thursday, according to Hollywood journalist. He was 82 years old. Bogdanovich’s daughter Antonia Bogdanovich confirmed her death, claiming the director died of natural causes.

Bogdanovich started his career as a film critic and journalist before meeting producer Roger Corman, who had been so impressed with some of his work that he hired him to help him on some of his films. Despite this ostensibly unconventional path in the film industry, success came quickly for Bogdanovich: he won praise for his first film, the 1968 thriller. Targets, and its follow-up, the years 1971 The last picture show, won eight Oscar nominations (including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay) and arguably remains its flagship film.

The filmmaker’s stellar opening run continued the following year with What’s up doc?, a blockbuster romantic comedy starring Barbra Streisand – in a character so modeled after Bugs Bunny she eats a carrot in her first scene – and Ryan O’Neal. O’Neal also starred in Bogdanovich’s upcoming Depression-era comedy-drama film, Moon paper, in which he and his actual daughter, Tatum O’Neal, played a crook father-daughter duo (Tatum O’Neal won an Oscar for his performance at the age of 10).

But the rest of Bogdanovich’s career will be tumultuous, marred by big flops, financial troubles and personal tragedies. In 1980, Dorothy Stratten – an actress and Playboy Playmate Bogdanovich had started an affair with her while directing her in the romcom They all laughed – was murdered by her husband, Paul Snider, who then committed suicide. While Bogdanovich managed to self-liberate They all laughed in 1981, he performed poorly. Three years later, he published the book,Murder of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980, who criticized deeply Playboy and Hugh Hefner, and effectively blamed them both for Stratten’s death.

“I destroyed it,” Bogdanovich said of Hefner in a 2019 Vulture interview. “I destroyed the whole Playboy myth – which, by the way, was a myth. The so called sex revolution of the late 50s and 60s was just another way to make guys get laid more easily. They were not feminists. It was just another way to fuck faster.

Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York in 1939 and fell in love with cinema from an early age. As a teenager, he studied acting, but eventually decided he preferred directing. His first job was in the theater, but he maintained his love of cinema in the reviews and feature films he wrote for. Squire in the late fifties and early sixties. After moving to Hollywood and meeting Corman, the producer asked him to help him on the 1966 biker film Peter Fonda, Wild angels; Bogdanovich rewrote the script and directed the ending of the film, which became one of Corman’s biggest box office hits at the time.

Targets – which was inspired by the mass shooting of Charles Whitman at the University of Texas in August 1966 – followed in 1968 (the same year, Bogdanovich directed another film, Journey to the planet of prehistoric women, under the pseudonym Derek Thomas). With the success of the film and the support of Corman, Bogdanovich could easily have made a career in such genre films, but as he explained to Dissolve it in 2013: “In fact, I’ve never really made another movie like this. I thought I would do a series of movies like this, because it worked well enough that I thought it would be the kind of movie I would make. But then I read Larry McMurtry’s novel The last picture show, and I fell in love with the idea of ​​making a movie out of it, mostly because I didn’t know how to do it. I am always challenged when I don’t know how to do something. I’m like, ‘There has to be a way.’ And Last image exhibition made my career.

While the early 1970s was arguably Bogdanovich’s heyday, his fortunes changed in the mid-decade with a string of duds like Daisy miller, At Long Last Love and Nickelodeon. After a few years of absence he returned with the 1979 crime comedy Saint Jacques, which earned high praise, but failed to appear at the box office. Around the same time, Bogdanovich’s long relationship with Cybill Shepherd – which began when he directed her in The last picture show – ended too, and Stratten’s tragic death followed soon after.

After publication Murder of the unicorn, Bogdanovich returned to theaters with the 1985 drama starring Cher, Mask. In 1990, he released a Last image exhibition following, Texasville, although the film was not as successful as the first. After the years 1993 The thing called love, Bogdanovich took another long hiatus from the cinema before returning in 2001 with The cat’s meow; the last scripted feature film he directed was from 2014 She is funny like that. After making a documentary about director John Ford early in his career, Bogdanovich returned to form later in life, directing 2007 doc Tom Petty. Running down from a dream, and a 2018 film about Buster Keaton, The Great Buster: a celebration.

Along with his myriad of directing and writing credits, Bogdanovich has also done a lot of work in front of the camera. From the 90s he landed roles in TV shows like North exposure and Noah Baumbach’s first film, Mr. Jealousy. Most famous, however, he had a recurring role in The Sopranos like Dr. Elliot Kupferberg, therapist to Tony Soprano’s therapist, Dr. Melfi.

Bogdanovich also continued as a film critic and scholar throughout his career, publishing articles on directors like Fritz Lang, Orson Welles, and Alfred Hitchcock. In 1992, he and Welles (a longtime friend and mentor) brought their conversations together over the decades into the book, This is Orson Welles. In 1997, he published Who the Devil Made It: Conversations with Legendary Film Directors, and in 2004 released some sort of follow-up, Who the Hell’s in It: Conversations with Legendary Hollywood Actors.

In a 2015 interview with the Angels Time, Bogdanovich admitted that he had a “life of ups and downs”, but he also aptly summed up the power of a good movie and what he has consistently strived for throughout his career. “My mom used to say to me, ‘If you’ve got a thousand people watching your movie and one of them understands what you’re trying to do, you’re in luck,” he said. “It almost sounds pretentious, but I know what she meant.”