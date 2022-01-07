The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Calgary-born combat actor and choreographer Chase Lawless lands the role of Mayor of Kingstown and independent films
For an actor and fight choreographer who’s dabbling in stunts, Chase Lawless couldn’t have been lucky enough to have a cooler, marquee-ready name.
Well, he wasn’t really lucky. It wasn’t until a few years ago that he decided to use Chase Lawless as a pseudonym. While the nickname appears to belong to a square-jawed action hero or a muscular hunk from a romance novel, the Cochrane-raised actor wasn’t trying to create a character. Born Chase Cownden in Calgary, the actor wanted it as a tribute to his late grandmother, Mavis, a painter specializing in watercolor and whose maiden name was Lawless.
I got my dad’s approval on this, says Lawless, in an interview with Postmedia. She was a very compassionate person and painted all the time. She has always been very good at it and also led me to paint. So there was a huge link with the arts. It’s really nice to have that name, because I think of her every time I put it on paper.
Still, one of the first credits under her new name is the kind of role you might expect someone by the name of Chase Lawless to reserve. In the season finale of the Prime + Mayor of Kingstown series, he will play a heavily armed member of the National Guard who will be dispatched to one of the prisons at the heart of the series. With its small-town Michigan setting, jail backdrop and gallery of tough characters, the Mayor of Kingstown has testosterone to spare with his story about a family of powerful brokers / fixers who run the mainstream industry of the city: a series of penitentiaries. He also has a stellar cast, including Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner as nail-tough but conflicting protagonist, Oscar winner Dianne Wiest as his mother, and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen as as head of crime incarcerated.
While he is not allowed to say how his character fits in the series’ season finale, which premieres January 9 on Paramount +, he will be involved in some action sequences.
I really like all that stuff, says Lawless. Auditioning for the role certainly involved some weapon handling. People did not have to have their firearms licenses, restricted and unrestricted. I do, which I don’t think hurt my chances because I had to demonstrate a bit of skill with a gun and the less they have to guard you the better.
While he has done stunts and fight choreography, Lawless sees himself primarily as an actor. Yet it was the potential for action that indirectly drew him to the profession in the first place while growing up in Cochrane. It was while attending St. Timothy High School that he first caught the acting bug, landing a role in a Treasure Island production. He played Long John Silvers Israel Hands’ sidekick, who comes to a sufficiently spectacular end after a swashbuckling duel.
I saw that there would be swords on the set and thought that was pretty cool, says Lawless. So I thought I was going to give it a go. Turns out I wasn’t that good at it, so I just kept doing it. I really found a lot of purpose and pleasure there. I felt like I belonged to myself while working in a theatrical environment, so I just wanted to see how far I could go with that. Before you knew it, I was a graduate of a program and I had an agent and I was acting in Toronto.
This was in 2016 after graduating from the Drama and Theater programs at Red Deer College. The Mayor of Kingstown may be the most high-profile project he’s worked on to date, but it capped a busy few years for the actor. A member of the Fight Directors of Canada, he has choreographed everything from the AN.XO miniseries to Don Giovanni for Opera York. As an actor, he also appeared in the Letterkenny season 5 opening. He played Alf, one of a trio of obnoxious townspeople or idiots who run into each other’s balls at a wedding.
At the end of the episode, the three of us got beaten up, iconic Letterkenny-style, Lawless says.
He’s also starred in two dark and comedic independent films set for release this year, both directed by filmmaker Carlo Liconti. He stars in the heist film The Apprentice and a supporting role in the western Bordello opposite Kris Holden-Ried, which was partially filmed in Cuba.
I really love working in the theater, I really love black comedy, and I love the action with all the choreography, he says. I definitely prefer the darker genres.
The Mayor of Kingstown is on Paramount Plus.
