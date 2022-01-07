Sidney Poitier, pioneering Hollywood icon who broke barriers for black actors, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the acclaimed Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other black actors with soulful performances in classics such as In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who comes to dinner, died, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday.

He was 94 years old. The cause of the actor’s death was not immediately given.

During a revolutionary film career that spanned decades, Poitier established himself as one of America’s best performers. He made history as the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor and, at the height of his fame, he became a major box office draw.

Poitier, who rejected film roles based on offensive racial stereotypes, was acclaimed for portraying worthy and extremely intelligent men in 1960s landmarks such as Lilies of the Field, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

He said he felt responsible for portraying black excellence at a time when the vast majority of movie stars were white and many black performers were relegated to subordinate or buffoon roles. He became an older statesman in the film industry, celebrated for his social conscience and admired for his regal appearance.

I felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made, Poitier wrote about the experience of being the only black person on a movie set.

He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his portrayal of a former serviceman helping East German nuns build a chapel in Lilies of the Field. The first black to win this honor, he remained the only one until Denzel Washington in 2002 the same year, Poitier received an honorary Oscar in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human .

During his public life, Poitier received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Honor in 1982) and a Grammy for narrating his autobiography, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, published in 2000.

Poitier was born prematurely on February 20, 1927, in Miami, to Bahamian parents while on vacation in the United States. He grew up in the Bahamas, spending his early years around his father’s tomato farm on Cat Island before the family moved to Nassau. The teenager Poitier returned to the United States, where he enlisted in the United States military and briefly served in a medical unit.

He eventually traveled to New York and discovered a passion for the performing arts. He applied to the American Negro Theater, but was rejected because of his accent, so he spent the following months practicing American enunciation. When he applied again he was accepted into the company, and in 1946 he made his Broadway debut in Lysistrata.

Poitier made her debut in the 1950 film noir No Way Out and the following year appeared in Cry, the Beloved Country, a British film set in apartheid-era South Africa. He gained greater attention in the 1955 drama Blackboard Jungle as a troubled but musically gifted student at a downtown high school.

He broke through in 1958 with The Defiant Ones, teaming up with Tony Curtis for the story of two escaped prisoners forced to survive while chained together. The film was a critical success, and Poitier and Curtis were both nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor. (They lost to David Niven for separate tables.)

The Defiant Ones have opened up exciting career opportunities for Poitier. He drew praise from the crippled beggar Porgy in Otto Premingers’ musical Porgy and Bess (1959), adapted from the opera by George Gershwin, and the determined Walter Lee Younger in A Raisin in the Sun (1961), adapted from Lorraine Hansberry’s play.

Gregory Peck, who presented the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress, Anabella, who accepted the Oscar for Patricia Neal for her role in the movie Hud, Sidney Poitier, Best Actor for her performance in the movie Lilies Of The Field, and actress Anne Bancroft, who presented the Oscar to Poitier, backstage at the 1964 Oscars in Los Angeles. Bettmann Archives

In the 1960s, Poitier built on her Oscar win for Lilies in the Field and her growing national stardom. He refused roles based on racist caricatures and turned to films that celebrated the dignity, grace, intellect and honor of the main characters.

When he first started acting, he said in an interview in 1967, the kind of nigger played on screen was always negative, buffoons, clowns, dragging butlers, really misfits. That was the context when I arrived 20 years ago and I chose not to be complicit in stereotypes.

I want people to feel when they leave the theater that life and human beings are worth it, Poitier added. It’s my only philosophy on the photos I take.

A Patch of Blue, released in 1965, was a groundbreaking portrayal of the relationship between an educated Poitiers office worker and the blind white woman of Elizabeth Hartman. The film further established him as one of the leading leading men in Hollywood.

Two years later, in 1967, Poitier followed one of the most incredible runs of his career. He played a tough but compassionate school teacher in To Sir, With Love, Philadelphia sleuth Virgil Tibbs in the Southern police drama In the Heat of the Night, and a widower engaged to the daughter of San Francisco white liberals. in Guess who’s coming to dinner.

Sidney Poitier, Katharine Houghton, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy in the 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”. Courtesy of Everett Collection

All three films approached race relations with varying degrees of intensity. In the heat of the night, anchored by the galvanizing performance of Poitiers (They call me Mister Tibbs!), Won the Oscar for best film. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, filmed while interracial marriage was still illegal in many states, was one of the few at the time to portray interracial love favorably.

The work of Poitiers at the time, however, aroused its share of criticism. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, released as American film history was on the cusp of a stylistic revolution (Easy Rider, The Graduate, etc.), struck some viewers as instantly dated and square. Poitier, for its part, has at times been blamed for playing idealized characters with few personal weaknesses.

In the early 1970s, Poitier went behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with Western Buck and the Preacher (1972) alongside Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. Poitier once again directed Belafonte in Uptown Saturday Night, where they were joined by comedian Bill Cosby.

Poitier then directed Cosby in Lets Do it Again (1975), A Piece of the Action (1977) and Ghost Dad (1990).

Poitier moved away from acting for much of the 1980s, although he directed the hit comedy Gene Wilder-Richard Pryor Stir Crazy (1980) and remade Wilder two years later for Hanky. Panky, with Saturday Night Live Alum Gilda Radner.

President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room of the White House on August 12, 2009. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

In the late 1980s, Poitier returned to acting, appearing in Shoot to Kill and Little Nikita, both released in 1988. He played a memorable supporting role in the cult comedy Sneakers (1992), and he then played Thurgood Marshall and Nelson. Mandela in TV movies.

In the 2000s, Poitier effectively withdrew from cinema, but remained creatively productive. He published the autobiography The Measure of a Man in 2000; a follow-up book, Life Beyond Measure: Letters to my Great-Granddaughter, in 2008; and a novel, Montaro Caine, in 2013.

He was the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan for a decade, from 1997 to 2007, and he continued to inspire young talent in the performing arts.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, a retired actress from Canada; and six daughters: two Anika and Sydney Tamiaa with Shimkus; and four Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina with his first wife, Juanita Hardy.