Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment for Every Day of the Year (Paperback)





$ 17.99 Available soon – Available for pre-order now The description “Susie Dent is a unique piece. She breathes life and pleasure into words and language ‘Pam Ayres ‘Susie Dent is a national treasure ‘Richard Osman Welcome to a year of wonder with Susie Dent, lexicographer, logophile and longtime queen of Countdown’s Dictionary Corner. Real Jack the boy to the theatrically literal story behind steal someone’s thunder, from tart (forget someone’s name just when you need it) to snaccident (the unintentional consumption of an entire packet of cookies), WORD PERFECT is a brilliant language almanac full of unforgettable stories, fascinating facts and startling etymologies linked to every day of the year. You’ll never be at a loss for words again. About the Author Susie Dent is the Resident Word Expert at Dictionary Corner on C4 Countdown and 8 out of 10 cats are counting down, was on each program on the words: 15×15, Word of mouth, More or less; and is a regular panelist on R4 Wordaholics. Susie also writes a weekly column for the Radio schedules, notice for the Spectator and has over 570,000 followers on Twitter. It’s the book she always wanted to write. Praise for … I love this book. No one on earth knows more about the English language than Susie Dent and no one talks about it in a more entertaining way.It’s a treat for every day of the yearGYLES BRANDRETH Susie Dent is a national treasureRICHARD OSMAN A golden vaulted cave of fascinating and fun hidden gems for those who love words, for those who don’t care for words and for those who don’t even really love words … and that is the magic of Susie Dent .JO BRAND Completely addicting. . . unstoppableRICHARD & JUDY, Daily Express Stuffed with delicious words. . . it will keep Scrabble fanatics and word makers entertained for hoursRadio schedules EntertainingSpectator Filled with fascinating factsCharlotte heathcote, Sunday express MagicMarc Mason, Daily mail You can pick it up and be absorbed for hoursThe press (York)



product details ISBN: 9781529311488

Editor: John murray

Publication date: August 30, 2022

Pages: 416

Language: English

Categories

