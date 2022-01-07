KRK called Bollywood Khans jealous and arrogant, say the names of 4 superstars

KRK (Kamal Rashid Khan) is often in the news for his tweets. In some of his recent tweets, he has targeted the Khans of Bollywood. KRK wrote that the rule of the arrogant Khans is no longer in Bollywood. Pride brings about a fall. He also wrote the names of 4 Bollywood superstars in a tweet. It is also written that these four are very humble and will lead the industry for the next 15 years. Suffice to say that KRK often targets Salman Khan. A libel case was also filed against him on behalf of Salman.

Pride and jealousy cause the downfall

KRK tweeted: “Time belongs to no one! The time must come! The Mughals and the British did not rule India! And the reign of arrogant Khans is no longer in Bollywood! After that, in another tweet, KRK wrote: In Islam it is said that pride and jealousy are the main reasons for the downfall of man! Bollywood faces were full of arrogance and jealousy! So of course, they were doomed to fall!

KRK told these 4 superstars

KRK named 4 superstars in a tweet, today there are only 4 superstars in Bollywood who really draw a crowd, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. And please note, these four are very polite. He will rule Bollywood for the next 15 years.

Saif and Aditya Chopra also on the right track

KRK made several tweets in which Ranbir was described as good looking, talented and humble, while targeting Saif. It is written that in 2021 Aditya Chopra made 2 films, both were very ridiculous. The war became a super success thanks to Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, what was Aditya Chopra’s contribution to that. If you show Adi a hit movie starring Saif, I’ll be fine.