Sidney Poitier, who paved the way for black actors in Hollywood, has died at 94

LOS ANGELES Sidney Poitier, a pioneering film star in the 1950s and 1960s with a racist character who became the first black actor to take first place in Hollywood films and win an Oscar for a leading role, has died. He was 94 years old.

Her death was confirmed by Eugene Torchon-Newry, an official with the Bahamian Department of Foreign Affairs, who said she was confirmed by a member of the Consular Corps of Nations in California.

After moving to New York City as a teenager and struggling as a jack of all trades with a Bahamian accent, Mr. Poitier burst onto the city’s bustling theater scene. His career took a meteoric rise as he rose from theater to the big screen and Hollywood stardom, as filmmakers began to tackle race issues head-on during the early years of the civil rights movement.

Mr. Poitier wowed moviegoers with a signature performance that was both charming and dignified, regardless of the tension on the stage. His Hollywood career spanned more than five decades as he excelled as both an actor and a director, breaking down many of the barriers that stood in the way of black artists who came before him.

Whether he’s playing a doctor first meeting his parents of white fiancés in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner or a Philadelphia homicide detective forced to team up with a fanatical Mississippi police chief to solve a murder in In the Heat of the night, M. Poitiers roles entertained and challenged racial stereotypes.

With many of his first film roles, Mr. Poitier jumped into the ongoing conversation in the Americas about race and equality. The division of nations on racial issues, laid bare by the civil rights movement, was approaching feverishness even as its career took off in the late 1950s.

Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., actor Harry Belafonte, union organizer Asa Philip Randolph and Sidney Poitier, in a portrait dating from circa 1960.

Poitier was the only Hollywood icon of racial enlightenment, wrote Aram Goudsouzian in his 2004 biography Sidney Poitier: Man, Actor, Icon, assessing the early impact of actors. He pointed to the unique qualities of Mr Poitiers’ performances, writing that his cold boil struck a delicate balance, revealing racial frustration, but tacitly assuring a predominantly white audience that blacks would avoid violence and preserve social order.

Making his big screen debut in the 1950 film No Way Out, Mr. Poitier captivated audiences and Hollywood producers with his cool demeanor and graceful intensity as a young doctor bombarded with racist slurs. Then, in 1959, alongside Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones, he became the first black actor to be nominated for an Oscar for playing a lead role.

M. Poitier made cinema history five years later when he was the first black actor to win the award, for his portrayal of a traveling handyman who answers the prayers of five white nuns in Lys of the Field .

Sidney Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in 1963 in Lys of the Field, as an unemployed construction worker who befriends nuns in the American West.

I was happy for myself, but I was also happy for people, Mr. Poitier later wrote in This Life, a memoir published in 1980. We blacks had done it. We were capable. We sometimes forget, forced to persevere through thick and thin, that we are capable of infinitely more than what culture is still willing to credit to our account.

It took almost 40 years before a black actor repeated Mr. Poitiers’ feat. When Denzel Washington won his Oscar for Best Actor in 2002, he paid tribute to Mr. Poitiers’ accomplishments. Before Sidney, African-American actors had to take on supporting roles in big studio films that were easy to cut in parts of the country, Washington said. But you couldn’t cut Sidney Poitier from a photo of Sidney Poitier. He was the reason a movie was made; the first solo African-American movie star, above the title.

M. Poitier with his Oscar at the 1964 ceremony with French actress Annabella (who received the Best Actress award for winner Patricia Neal), flanked by presenters Gregory Peck and Anne Bancroft.

The star power of Mr. Poitiers has often made the difference in starting a movie. Early in his career, he stood up to Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Glenn Ford, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the 1950s and 1960s.

Few or none of them came from more modest beginnings than Mr. Poitier, born in 1927, two months before term. Her parents, tomato farmers in Miami, Florida, feared the lives of three-pound infants might be cut short. Her father bought a coffin the size of a shoebox. Her mother sought advice from a fortune teller.

Mr. Poitier wrote later of the meeting, recalling the words of the diviners to his mother: He will survive and he will not be a sickly child, his mother had told him. He will walk with kings. He will be rich and famous.

Mr. Poitier survived those precarious early days and grew up healthy and isolated on the isolated island of Cat in the Bahamas. Mr. Poitier was raised in a three-room stone hut with an outbuilding at the back.

Along with most of the authority figures on the small island, whether black or mixed race, Mr. Poitier grew up free from the systemic racism and segregation he would later face in the United States.

Born in Florida, Mr. Poitier was a United States citizen. At 16, he decided to move to New York. After a brief stopover in Miami, he finds himself alone in the vast metropolis. Paralyzed by poor reading skills, he jumped between low-paying jobs before joining the military and serving briefly in a medical unit stationed in the United States during World War II.

M. Poitier in 1983 with his wife, Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus, and their daughters, Sydney and Anika, at a vernissage in Los Angeles.

M. Poitier did not like the army and obtained a discharge; then, on a whim, he auditioned for the American Negro Theater company in Harlem. Although he claimed to have acting experience, he was quickly shown the door after struggling to read certain lines and pronounce them with his heavy Bahamian accent.

Discouraged, Mr. Poitier undertakes both to learn to read and to polish his speech. The young man listened to the radio for hours, mimicking the clear diction and rhythm of the broadcasters, and rearranged his voice, ultimately affecting the silky, unidentifiable accent that would later become his trademark.

The makeup of Mr. Poitiers’ roles has changed over time, as the perception of black Americans has changed in American society.

In the 1950s No Way Out, Mr. Poitier as a doctor refuses to respond physically when the film’s white antagonist spits in his face. In 1967, playing a confident Philadelphia detective in In the Heat of the Night, he retaliated after being assaulted, slapping a southern white aristocrat in the face. That same year, Mr. Poitier also played a teacher leading a class of troublemaker students in To Sir, with Love; over a decade earlier, in 1955, he played a rebellious student causing trouble for a white teacher in Blackboard Jungle.

Sidney Poitier directed Stir Crazy, a hit comedy set in the 1980s starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor.

Mr. Poitier did not limit himself to acting. He’s also directed several Hollywood movies, including Stir Crazy, the 1980 box office hit starring comedic heavyweights Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. Mr. Poitier has proven to be an accomplished writer, publishing a handful of books including a New York Times bestselling memoir.

Sidney Poitier received the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009.

Mr. Poitier returned to the theater in the 1980s and 1990s, playing historical figures Nelson Mandela and Thurgood Marshall in films made for television. He received Emmy nominations for both roles.

Married twice, Mr. Poitier had six children. From 1997 to 2007, he was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan and met Japanese Emperor Akihito. US President Barack Obama awarded Mr. Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, highlighting the impact of actors on promoting better racial tolerance through the roles he has chosen to play.

Several years before receiving the presidential honor, Mr. Poitier both recognized his Hollywood history and offered advice to future generations.

Those of us before you look back with satisfaction and leave you with a simple trust, he said at an event held in his honor in 1992. Be true to yourselves and be useful on the journey.

Sidney Poitier and his daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier at the 2014 Oscars ceremony.

