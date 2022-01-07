Entertainment
The Daily – National tourism indicators, third quarter 2021
Release: 2022-01-07
Tourism spending in Canada (+ 28.3%) increased in the third quarter after increasing 3.3% in the previous quarter. Tourism gross domestic product (GDP) (+ 31.1%) and employment attributable to tourism (+ 17.9%) also increased in the third quarter.
The growth in tourism-related activity has come as pandemic restrictions have eased throughout the third quarter and the number of people with two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccines doubled from early July to late September. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States were allowed entry into Canada on non-essential travel effective August 9, 2021, while the rest of international discretionary travelers were allowed to enter on September 7.
Air passenger transport (+ 156.0%) was the main contributor to the growth in tourism spending, accounting for almost a third of the growth for the quarter. Food services (+ 35.8%), accommodation (+ 27.0%) and recreation and entertainment (+ 69.3%) also contributed to the growth in the third quarter. Despite the increases, tourism spending in Canada was 43.2% lower than pre-pandemic levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Graph 1
Tourism spending increases
Tourism GDP rose 31.1% in the third quarter, after rising 3.1% in the second quarter. Transport (+ 113.0%) and accommodation (+ 31.9%) were the main contributors to the increase in tourism GDP. Economy-wide GDP (+ 1.3%) grew at a slower pace, resulting in the share of tourism in GDP go from 0.8% in the second quarter to 1.1% in the third quarter.
Tourism employment increased 17.9% in the third quarter, following a 1.5% gain in the previous quarter. The number of tourism jobs in food services (+ 27.8%), recreation and entertainment (+ 36.6%) and accommodation (+ 19.4%) contributed to the increase, while travel services fell 1.2%. Overall, total employment in Canada increased 3.0% in the third quarter, pushing the tourism employment share up 0.4 percentage points to 2.8% in the third trimester.
Graph 2
Tourism gross domestic product and tourism jobs increase
Tourism spending in Canada by Canadians increases
Tourism spending in Canada by Canadians rose 21.2% in the third quarter, following a 4.4% increase in the previous quarter. Domestic spending on passenger air transport (+ 155.2%), food services (+ 29.7%) and recreation and entertainment (+ 62.3%) contributed the most to the increase.
The share of domestic spending in total spending was 91.5% in the third quarter. Despite being 5.4 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter, the share of domestic tourism expenditure still remains above the pre-pandemic share of 73.3% observed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Spending by international visitors more than tripled
Tourism spending by international visitors to Canada increased 247.3% in the third quarter, following a 20.8% decline in the second quarter. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States were allowed entry on August 9, 2021 (roughly mid-quarter), while the rest of the fully vaccinated international travelers were allowed entry on September 7. Overnight travel from the United States increased six-fold, while overnight travel from countries other than the United States more than doubled. Despite strong growth in the third quarter, spending by international visitors was 81.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Graph 3
Share of tourism spending in Canada by international visitors increases
Sustainable Development Goals
On January 1, 2016, the world officially started implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the transformative United Nations plan of action that addresses pressing global challenges over the next 15 years. The plan is based on 17 specific sustainable development goals.
The National Tourism Indicators are an example of how Statistics Canada supports reporting on the Global Sustainable Development Goals. This version will be used to help measure the following objective:
Note to readers
Growth rate of tourism expenditure and gross domestic product (GDP) are expressed in real terms (i.e. adjusted for price changes), using the 2012 base year, and are seasonally adjusted, unless otherwise indicated.
Employment data are also seasonally adjusted.
The share of tourism in employment in the overall economy is calculated using seasonally adjusted values.
For more information on seasonal adjustment, see Seasonally adjusted data – Frequently asked questions.
The associated percentages of change are presented at quarterly rates, unless otherwise indicated.
Economy-wide GDP is obtained from Table 36-10-0104-01. Employment in the total economy is obtained from table 36-10-0207-01. Trips with overnight stays are obtained from table 24-10-0043-01.
Non-tourism industries, also known as other industries, are industries that would continue to exist in the absence of tourism. For example, the crop production and petroleum refining industries produce products purchased by tourists. However, none of these industries would cease to exist in the absence of tourism. Tourism GDP takes into account the production of these products purchased by tourists.
Non-tourism products, also known as other products, are products for which a significant portion of its total demand in Canada does not come from visitors, such as groceries, clothing and alcohol purchased in stores.
With the publication of the national tourism indicators in the third quarter of 2021, all data for the first and second quarters have been revised.
Revisions over the period 2020 to 2021 are expected to be higher than normal due to the volatile economic situation, especially for the tourism sector.
National tourism indicators are funded by Destination Canada.
Next version
Data on national tourism indicators for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be released on March 30, 2022.
Some products
The data visualization product “Provincial and Territorial Tourism Satellite Account”, which is part of Statistics Canada – Data Visualization Products (71-607-X), is available.
the Economic accounts statistics portal, accessible from Topics module of the Statistics Canada website, presents an up-to-date portrait of national and provincial economies and their structure.
the Latest developments in the Canadian economic accounts (13-605-X) is available.
the User Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (13-606-G) is available.
the Methodological Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (13-607-X) is available.
Contact information
For more information, or to inquire about the concepts, methods or data quality of this release, contact us (free call 1-800-263-1136; 514-283-8300; [email protected]) or Media Relations ([email protected]).
