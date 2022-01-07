The Daily – National tourism indicators, third quarter 2021

Tourism spending in Canada $ 13.5 billion Third quarter 2021 28.3% (quarterly change) Domestic tourism expenditure $ 12.4 billion Third quarter 2021 21.2% (quarterly change) Tourism expenditure by non-residents $ 1.2 billion Third quarter 2021 247.3% (quarterly change) Share of tourism in gross domestic product Jobs generated by tourism 538,400 Third quarter 2021 17.9% (quarterly change)

Tourism spending in Canada (+ 28.3%) increased in the third quarter after increasing 3.3% in the previous quarter. Tourism gross domestic product (GDP) (+ 31.1%) and employment attributable to tourism (+ 17.9%) also increased in the third quarter.

The growth in tourism-related activity has come as pandemic restrictions have eased throughout the third quarter and the number of people with two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccines doubled from early July to late September. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States were allowed entry into Canada on non-essential travel effective August 9, 2021, while the rest of international discretionary travelers were allowed to enter on September 7.

Air passenger transport (+ 156.0%) was the main contributor to the growth in tourism spending, accounting for almost a third of the growth for the quarter. Food services (+ 35.8%), accommodation (+ 27.0%) and recreation and entertainment (+ 69.3%) also contributed to the growth in the third quarter. Despite the increases, tourism spending in Canada was 43.2% lower than pre-pandemic levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Tourism GDP rose 31.1% in the third quarter, after rising 3.1% in the second quarter. Transport (+ 113.0%) and accommodation (+ 31.9%) were the main contributors to the increase in tourism GDP. Economy-wide GDP (+ 1.3%) grew at a slower pace, resulting in the share of tourism in GDP go from 0.8% in the second quarter to 1.1% in the third quarter.

Tourism employment increased 17.9% in the third quarter, following a 1.5% gain in the previous quarter. The number of tourism jobs in food services (+ 27.8%), recreation and entertainment (+ 36.6%) and accommodation (+ 19.4%) contributed to the increase, while travel services fell 1.2%. Overall, total employment in Canada increased 3.0% in the third quarter, pushing the tourism employment share up 0.4 percentage points to 2.8% in the third trimester.

Tourism spending in Canada by Canadians increases

Tourism spending in Canada by Canadians rose 21.2% in the third quarter, following a 4.4% increase in the previous quarter. Domestic spending on passenger air transport (+ 155.2%), food services (+ 29.7%) and recreation and entertainment (+ 62.3%) contributed the most to the increase.

The share of domestic spending in total spending was 91.5% in the third quarter. Despite being 5.4 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter, the share of domestic tourism expenditure still remains above the pre-pandemic share of 73.3% observed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Spending by international visitors more than tripled

Tourism spending by international visitors to Canada increased 247.3% in the third quarter, following a 20.8% decline in the second quarter. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States were allowed entry on August 9, 2021 (roughly mid-quarter), while the rest of the fully vaccinated international travelers were allowed entry on September 7. Overnight travel from the United States increased six-fold, while overnight travel from countries other than the United States more than doubled. Despite strong growth in the third quarter, spending by international visitors was 81.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

