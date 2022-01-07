Rest in peace Sidney Poitier, emblematic actor hailed on social networks





Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier at the 39th Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, 10th … [+] April 1967. He gives the prize for the best actress in a supporting role. (Photo by Graphic House / Archive Photos / Getty Images)

Just a week after the world was forced to say goodbye to Betty White and a day after Peter Dogdanovich passed away, film legend Sidney Poitier passed away on Friday at the age of 94. He was Hollywood’s first black movie star and the first black man to win an Oscar actor award. Poitier was of course more than an actor, he was a director and activist who helped pave the way for other African Americans in Hollywood and beyond. Poitier, who was born in the Bahamas, received the title of Honorary Knight from Queen Elizabeth, received an honor from the Kennedy Center and also received the Presidential Medal of Liberty, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Shortly after the news of Poiter’s death was announced, it was the reaction on Twitter that really highlighted the impact he had made on the world, as many paid tribute and shared their favorite memories of the time. ‘man. “This brilliant and talented handsome black man. Rest in peace and power #SidneyPoitier,” wrote Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF), president and executive counsel of the NAACP Legal Advocacy and Education Fund. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Sidney Poitier. Poor People’s Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, DC, May 1968. Powerful beyond the stage and the screen,” tweeted Bernice King (@BerniceKing), CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. SirusXM host Clay Cane (@claycane) paid his respects: “Legendary Sidney Poitier is said to have passed away at 94. A true icon. Here’s a powerful interview with him in 1968 – explaining how he was treated by the press. Stay in power. “ The official Time Out Film account (@TimeOutFilm) was among countless media outlets praising Poitier’s long career, “RIP Sidney Poitier. The first black male actor to win an Oscar, he was a giant of an actor and a giant from a human From Blackboard Jungle to In the Heat of the Night, he was never less than magnetic on screen. “ Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis) of the Huffington Post shared a video of the 1964 Oscar acceptance speech in Poitier: “Ah man, Sidney Poitier. In The Heat of the Night was one of the first ‘adult’ movies I was allowed to watch when I was little. Mr. Poitier, I hope you slap some angels in paradise, ”wrote theater and director Nadia Latif (@HerrDirector). Film critic Tim Robey (@trim_obey) tweeted: “Looks like the incomparable Sidney Poitier is dead. (A day after Peter Bogdanovich too.) What an attack” Actor Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) wrote simply: “Sidney Poitier. What a historic actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm and truly royal man. RIP, Sir. With love.” We should all be lucky enough to deserve such praise and adulation.

