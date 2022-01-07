Entertainment
How TV shows overtake the coronavirus pandemic
Sex and the City has always existed in a fantasy version of New York City, but in its HBO Max sequel, And Just Like That, there’s a different kind of illusion at work. In the opening scene, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) wait for a table at a busy, heavily covered restaurant.
Remember when we had to legally stand six feet apart? Carrie is joking.
And just like that, the Covid is over. At least that’s the case in those Manhattan shows, as well as a cohort of other series that try, at will, to press the epidemiological fast-forward button.
In the real world, the Omicron variant can drive the number of cases into the stratosphere, but on television the pandemic is deadly. In the season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry Davids’ HBO comedy of bad manners, chaos erupts at a party (specifically, an untimely funeral) at Albert Brookss’s house when Larry finds a closet. filled with Purell, toilet paper and KN95 masks, exposing the Lost in America director as having been a Covid grabber.
You know during the pandemic. The one that is definitely over.
For almost two years now, portraying (or avoiding) Covid on television has been a bad option. Most of the shows completely ignored it. A few, like Social Distance on Netflix, have made the pandemic a direct topic, seriously so awkwardly.
But perhaps most embarrassing was the series which acknowledged the existence of Covid but declared or implied that it was over long before Covid decided it was over. NBC’s This Is Us time jump played the biggest hits of the pandemic throughout season 5 quarantine, video calls, pandemic unemployment, but this week’s Season 6 premiere suggests that the series evolved. HBO Maxs Love Life Season 2, a story spanning several years, features one pandemic episode and then begins the next in a 2021 version where an audience sits maskless in New York City. La MaMa Theater.
Some prime-time series about doctors, police and other rescuers have jerky efforts to represent Covid, but their mask discipline has sagged over time. Grays Anatomy, for example, brought the pandemic to Seattle Grace Hospital in the fall of 2020. In the fall of 2021, it opened with the warning that it now depicts a fictitious post-pandemic world that represents our hopes. for the future.
These are all understandable choices, and perhaps the only creatively practical ones. But they create a powerful cognitive dissonance. When I recently watched a post-pandemic episode of Grays on Hulu, it opened with a pre-roll ad urging me to receive a reminder.
For programs that are simply trying to show how people live daily life, the challenges of pandemics are both more subtle and more pervasive than those presented by past disasters. After 9/11, homeland security alerts did not have to intrude on Friends, and the subsequent fixation on terrorism was even a natural plot driver for action thrillers.
The pandemic, on the other hand, has suppressed action. Covid has touched all aspects of social life. Hides limited facial expression. Real-life distancing practices meant that as the basic engine of sitcoms in a room, bar, or office, the conversation was now loaded with angst.
Very occasionally, series have managed to capture this reality, as in the second and final season of HBO’s naturalistic comedy Betty, whose young characters skateboarded through the New York pandemic in various states of factual masquerade.
The Scenes From a Marriage remake eerily divided the difference, opening up to the image breaking the fourth wall of the cast and crew working under Covid protocols, then letting its domestic dissolution unfold without masks.
More often than not, the television bypassed the situation or wished it. A year ago, the series proclaimed a quick victory over Covid. NBCs Mr. Mayor, which premiered last January, starred Ted Danson as mayor of Los Angeles, a job in which managing public health is no small detail. The pilot yada-yada the pandemic by making him mention that Dolly Parton bought the vaccine to everyone. (A later episode involves an outbreak of lice.)
To its credit, a series like And Just Like That at least tries to acknowledge the pandemic, rather than hijack it from the screen. He just does it in the past tense.
The platoon that Mr. Big (Chris Noth) takes his fateful final lap on was a habit that many other lock-ups from some income acquired during the lockdown, which was also when he and Carrie began their evening ritual of listening to vinyls. Anthony (Mario Cantone) runs a bakery, an offshoot of another sourdough hobby acquired by Covid. And when Carrie calls Miranda about her drinking in a recent episode, Miranda retorts: I drink too much. Yes. We were all in the pandemic, and I guess I continued. Make mine a double.
There is a note of nostalgia and wishful thinking in this whole return to the reality that we could write a time jump in our own scripts! But there is also the simple question of timing. TV generally works faster than movies or books, but it’s not instantaneous (and filming during Covid tends to take longer).
So, suddenly called upon television creators, like educators and restaurant managers, to make public health decisions that they didn’t expect to be part of the job description were left to guess. Covid’s future as an ill-fated pop culture CDC.
In some cases, what’s on screen now is a time capsule of the heady early days of vaccine optimism. The post-Covid Curb season ended production a few mutations ago, in May, when the virus seemed to be fading into oblivion. (Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told the Hollywood Reporter that the season is happening right now, if everyone was smart enough to get the shots.) A chic and comfortable challenge in the new season of Project Runway, produced in spring, the contestants adapted those horrid sofa clothes we’ve all been living in for over a year, presumably for a post-Covid future.
South Park, which released a two Post Covid movie special on Paramount + in November and December, has one of the fastest turnaround times on television, the first installment being released just as Omicron was released. discovered and the second worked with reference to the variant. But he placed the post in his Post Covid premise by using time travel and alternate reality to describe a future in which humanity had well, almost conquered the virus. (Perhaps the wackiest twist is his resolve, in which, along with the frustrating streaks on both sides, vaxxers and antivaxxers shower themselves with excuses for getting so edgy during the years of plague.)
Yet it is striking that television, whose strength is to stay in tune with the moment, has generally worked so hard to avoid the greatest thing that has happened to its audiences in the past couple of years. You can easily imagine face masks one day becoming a staple, if not a cliché, period dramas, a visual shortcut for the turbulent days of 2020, like a corner photo of Haight and Ashbury says the ’60s then. even as future reruns watchers wonder why they are nowhere to be found on the television of our time.
Maybe it’s fair for the TV producers to cope like everyone else in this garbage storm, not knowing what the airtime rules will be, wanting to know where the pandemic has fallen on the spectrum between temporary emergency and permanent lifestyle. And I’m sure a lot of viewers would rather remember anything else.
But it reminds you anyway, if only by the twinge of strangeness of seeing TV characters acting like the pandemic is ancient history, even though you’re still trying to get your hands on rapid tests. antigen. I bet Albert Brooks has a ton.
