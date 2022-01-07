How TV shows overtake the coronavirus pandemic

Sex and the City has always existed in a fantasy version of New York City, but in its HBO Max sequel, And Just Like That, there’s a different kind of illusion at work. In the opening scene, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) wait for a table at a busy, heavily covered restaurant.

Remember when we had to legally stand six feet apart? Carrie is joking.

And just like that, the Covid is over. At least that’s the case in those Manhattan shows, as well as a cohort of other series that try, at will, to press the epidemiological fast-forward button.

In the real world, the Omicron variant can drive the number of cases into the stratosphere, but on television the pandemic is deadly. In the season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry Davids’ HBO comedy of bad manners, chaos erupts at a party (specifically, an untimely funeral) at Albert Brookss’s house when Larry finds a closet. filled with Purell, toilet paper and KN95 masks, exposing the Lost in America director as having been a Covid grabber.

You know during the pandemic. The one that is definitely over.

For almost two years now, portraying (or avoiding) Covid on television has been a bad option. Most of the shows completely ignored it. A few, like Social Distance on Netflix, have made the pandemic a direct topic, seriously so awkwardly.