Carla Stickler on Playing Wickeds Emergency Elphaba Cover

Carla Stickler in Bad.

Photo: Joan Marcus

Boxing Day, Carla Stickler was heading to Michigan for a vacation after her software engineer job in Chicago when she heard about the Broadway production of Bad. We were in the middle of nowhere, she said, and I got a text like, Hey, what are you doing this week? The next day, a Monday, she flew to New York, watched a performance of the show at the Gershwin Theater, then settled into a downtown hotel room for regular COVID testing, waiting to see if the hangar was called to cover a role in manufacturing. That Saturday, she got the call, went to the theater, put on green makeup, and became Elphaba for the first time since 2015.

Before embarking on a life of coding, Stickler worked in the longtime musical company about Witches of Oz, first with a nationwide tour from 2010 to 2013, and then on the Broadway set to ‘in mid-2015. On Broadway, Stickler starred in the company while also serving as an understudy, primarily for the infamously difficult lead role of Elphaba (aka the Green Witch who sings Defying Gravity). After her departure, she remained available as vacation and emergency blanket forBad, checking with the production when the lead roles could be released in order to replace the performances, whether as Elphaba or as a character track that a typical Elphaba understudy would play whenshetakes the lead.

With COVID numbers on the rise in New York City due to the spread of the Omicron variant, many Broadway productions have halted performances as cast members have tested positive or relied on banks of blankets, swings and liners to get into roles they don’t normally play. History of Sticklers attracted attention as one of the most extreme examples of someone coming back to happen in the middle of an emergency. She spoke on the phone with Vulture about the surreal experience, why she got into software engineering, and how coding is kind of like being an understudy.

When did you first receive the call?

I live in Chicago now, and had a week off after Christmas. My husband and I were driving to the upper peninsula of Michigan. I had read about everything that was going on, as in The man of music, and I was like, I wonder if they will call me, because I had been an emergency blanket for the company for a long time. Then I get a text. So I flew the next morning from Michigan and arrived just in time to watch the show Monday night. At that time, I wasn’t sure if or when I was going to continue.

Did they tell you specific songs to cover for the week?

This time it was just to do an offstage cover for Elphaba. Usually when I get into the show I cover the ensemble track that was studying Elphaba, but this time they were like, We just need another Elphaba in the building right now. They wanted to make sure they could have a show if something happened. And because of the way we test every day, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to help every day until I tested negative. I had an idea of ​​when I could continue, but it wasn’t until that morning, when I took a test at 7 a.m., that I thought to myself, Ok i definitely do this.

What do you do to prepare yourself once you know you have to keep going?

I sat in my tiny hotel room and did the whole show for the mirror and sang all the songs in the shower. There came a time when I was like, I have to believe that I know it, and do it. The beautiful thing about Bad for a cover, you are fired from a cannon at the start. You run on stage screaming at everybody and then you sing this song [The Wizard and I] to be excited and nervous and scared, and you are channeling all of your emotions into this song. That’s what suits me. Once there, I ride the wave.

How does it feel to do the show?

I felt like I did it every day which was weird. Everyone in the theater supported me, and I couldn’t have done it without their support. After the show I said to the hair and makeup team and the wardrobe team, Thank you for your positive energy. They were like, you got it!

When was the last time you were at the Gershwin Theater playing Bad?

I last played the part of Elphaba in the spring of 2015. Then I left the show full time and from 2016 I would come back maybe once a year for about a week, studying. the overall track. At that time I never continued [as Elphaba]; I made sure I knew the role but I didn’t do tons of rehearsals for it. Until 2019, when I was still living in New York City and there was a possibility that I would get into the show, I also taught voice and maintained my voice. But for the past two and a half years, I don’t sing as much and teach as much as I used to. When I was driving with my husband in Michigan and got this text he said do you need to sing something? I sang all the numbers and I was like, Oh great. Muscle memory and good technique will get you through everything.

How did you decide to turn to software engineering?

When I was younger I was always good at math and music theory, but I never imagined it was something I could do because I always did theater. But eight shows a week wreak havoc on your body, and I didn’t think I could endure it for the rest of my life. I had obtained a master’s degree in pedagogy when I left, and I taught a lot, but it was still a struggle. Then a friend of mine who was a songwriter showed up to my birthday party and told me that he is now a software engineer. It piqued my interest, and I went home and learned some stuff on my own, signed up for training camp, and was addicted. It required a similar type of focus as the liner. When you work, you are fully involved in problem solving to its fullest. You are forced to find yourself in a situation where you don’t know what you are doing, but you are finding out.

When the pandemic started, a lot of the actors lost their scramble, you couldn’t wait for the tables anymore and a lot of people reached out to me for coding. I have a few friends who started a group called Artists Who Code. It’s fascinating to see all of these people exploring this other side of themselves.

It is noon Thursday. Are you still on call for Bad now?

I’m going home on Saturday, and I’m not going to lie: I’m very tired. I really want to see my husband and my dog ​​and not live in a hotel room. Right now I’m offstage as extra cover.

Did you hear a lot about other women who played Elphaba while you were going through this?

All the girls that I under-studied or defended when I was in Bad have been so supportive. I think any of them would have done that if they could. Theres a fellowship among witches; we love the show and would do anything we could for it. The funny thing is, I’ve always been an understudy, and you don’t get a lot of recognition for what you do. It was overwhelming to get some recognition for the hard work I put into this role. It gave me a lot of closure.