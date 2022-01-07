Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Alia Bhatt, and more …

Vaani Kapoor: Never chose movies thinking I’ll win awards for them

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will next be seen in "Shamshera," says she never chooses movies thinking she would win awards for them, but chooses them in her heart.

Vaani says, “I never chose films thinking that I would win awards for them. I have always chosen projects with my heart and that is why I am lucky to have films like “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” in my filmography.

“It’s rare to find a project that can consume you, melt you on the screen to become someone like Maanvi. Maanvi is an idea and an ideal for the world and I am blessed to have been able to play this character with all my heart and soul.

She said that if people liked my performance, it’s because the character was written so “a lot and with so much dignity”.

The actress added, “If I was to win any awards I would dedicate them to the transgender community in India because we wanted to talk about inclusiveness. If the film wins or my performance wins, it will show people that the mainstream media is embracing this much-needed change idea.

“The mainstream media have the power to change societies, to make them evolve and to become better. But again, we didn’t make the movie with the rewards in mind. It was made in the purest place of Abhishek Kapoor’s heart. He wanted us to open our minds.

She added, “We made the film to reflect on changing self, its beliefs and ideas about society and how society should be for future generations.”

Shweta Tripathi: I’m a bit fiery myself

Actress Shweta Tripathi has always portrayed strong characters such as Golu Gupta in "Mirzapur" and Sandhya in "Haraamkhor" to name a few. She says she resonates with such roles because she's a bit of a spirited person herself.

With ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, she brings smoother and warmer character tour screens.

Shweta, while talking about her past characters and the challenges of playing a romantic role in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, said, “I’m someone who has played a lot of strong characters in the past, and I can resonate with it. them as well because I’m a bit of a fiery person.

“But I think the biggest difference between Shikha’s life and mine is that there is a lot of pain in his and embodying that pain without having felt it was a huge challenge.

Shweta said that she has done actions in the past, but that “this kind of action is very different.

“I find myself crying as I run through gunshots and explosions. I am used to not being afraid. So even if he uses a gun, I wouldn’t be afraid, I would pick him up and shoot him, unlike here.

Speaking about her character in the Netflix series, she added, “I play a character who is afraid, but who is driven by love in the midst of chaos, and who is not trying to be a hero. I think this has been the biggest challenge.

The romantic thriller series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh.

Alia Bhatt ‘flexes’ handsome Ranbir Kapoor’s photographic skills

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently uploaded photos that her partner Ranbir Kapoor clicked on on social media.

This is the first time that the actress has addressed Ranbir publicly as her “boyfriend”.

Alia took to Instagram and shared some photos of herself from her end of year vacation with Ranbir at an undisclosed location. She wrote in the caption: “Pretending to flex my boyfriend’s photographic skills.”

While Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented with heart emojis below the photos, Alia ‘Two States’ co-star Arjun Kapoor made a quirky comment saying : “#phirseuddchale”.

Alia and Ranbir had flown to an undisclosed place to celebrate the New Year amidst the wilderness. In a previous set of photos shared by Alia on her Instagram, Ranbir also made an appearance in one of the images.

Work-wise, Alia was supposed to be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” alongside Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, the third wave of the pandemic has postponed the film’s release to a later, unannounced date.

Siddhaanth: My passion for cricket has benefited me both personally and professionally

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who stars as Kuldeep Chaddha in the 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' series, spoke about his interest in cricket which he says benefits him both personally and professionally.

He says, “I have enjoyed playing cricket since I was a kid. And my passion for the game has benefited me both personally and professionally. While watching cricket can be quite exciting, playing it is a whole different experience. “

Surryavanshi began his acting career with the 2005 daily soap opera “Kkusum”. He has participated in shows such as ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Mamta’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. He also appeared on a sports reality TV show called “Box Cricket League”.

Explain how valuable his passion for cricket is.

The actor said: “It’s also interesting that there are many benefits to playing cricket. The sport has been a great teacher that has helped me hone my acting skills and keep me going. fit and healthy. “

“Not only does it help you burn calories and build muscle, it also dramatically improves your hand-eye coordination. Cricket also improves focus and attention span, making it a great way to stay mentally nimble.

Ram Kapoor calls ‘Human’ co-star Shefali Shah a ‘total blunder’

Actor Ram Kapoor, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming medical thriller "Human," called his co-actor Shefali Shah a "goofball" and "funny person" behind the camera.

Ram and Shefali have been friends for a long time and have worked together on several projects.

Speaking about jamming with Shefali on sets, the actor said, “It’s always amazing working with Shefali, I’ve worked with her 2-3 times before and we get along really well. She’s the absolute darling. of a person, a total idiot, you know, she’s a lot of fun when the camera isn’t rolling! And I tend to have a lot of fun when I’m working too.

Shedding light on his work process, he said, “So we have a lot of fun pulling each other’s legs or playing pranks on someone else. And that’s the best way to work because you keep it light, you know, so you do some serious work, but in between you try to have a little fun, I guess. It’s the best way to work.

“Human” directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, was written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee.

The show, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, will be available to stream on Disney + Hotstar starting January 14.

Kubbra Sait tests positive for Covid, urges people to take home tests

Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait, known for her stint in "Sacred Games", has tested positive for Covid-19. She took inspiration from her Instagram story and posted a lengthy text informing her associates and relatives of the diagnosis.

She wrote: “Hey folks, first and foremost #maskup Second, I tested positive with mild / asymptomatic Covid-19. If you were in contact with me, please do a home test… (so as not to burden the already overloaded test system). ”

The actress, who was last seen on Apple TV + ‘s sci-fi show “Foundation”, reminded her social media followers that the country’s healthcare system is under enormous pressure due to the upsurge in cases.

Sait said, “I still haven’t received the lab results. It’s been 36 hours. Better stay indoors and take a break. You might not even realize that you are a carrier (at this point).

Regarding her condition, she said she was fine and had only mild symptoms. “I’m fine. Rest and watch TV. Keep calm, drink lots of fluids, watch little TV and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron.”

Kubbra was last seen on Apple TV + Foundation's sci-fi show '. (IANS)