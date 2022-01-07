Entertainment
Sidney Poitier dies at the age of 94
Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94.
The Hollywood star was known for films including Guess who’s coming to dinner, In the heat of the Night and Field lilies, for which he became the first black and Bahamian man to win the Oscar for Best Actor.
The news was announced by Bahamian Foreign Secretary Fred Mitchell, garnering tributes from the entertainment world.
Bahamian-American star Poitier was automatically granted U.S. citizenship after being unexpectedly born in Miami while her parents were visiting in February 1927.
He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to America at the age of 15 and served in WWII as a teenager after lying about his age.
After leaving the military, he worked as a diver until he landed a place at the American Negro Theater School of Drama.
Poitier landed his first leading film role in the 1955s Jungle blackboard and his first experience of award recognition came with The provocateurs (1958), which saw him nominated for Best Actor alongside co-star Tony Curtis.
Six years later, he historically won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in Field lilies.
Denzel Washington praised Poitier when he became the second black man to win Best Actor for the 2001 film Training day, saying: I will pursue you always, Sidney. I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I prefer to do, sir.
At the same ceremony, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his contribution to American cinema. In 2012, following the death of Ernest Borgnine, Poitier became the oldest living winner for best actor in history.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial
In an interview released Thursday, Washington said Variety he would have loved to star in a movie with Poitier, who retired from acting in 2001.
God bless him he’s still here, but yeah, I missed that opportunity, the actor said.
In 1967, Poitier starred in three films which addressed the issue of race relations: To sir, with love, Guess who’s coming to dinner and In the heat of the Night, which was directed by Norman Jewison.
In the latter, he plays Virgil Tibbs, a black police detective from Philadelphia, who gets involved in a murder investigation in a small town in Mississippi. He became so well known for Poitiers’ line of dialogue, They Call Me Mr. Tibbs, that a suite named after the quote (stylized They call me MISTER Tibbs!) arrived in 1970.
In the 1980s, he directed many films, but was most successful with the comedy of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder Stir crazy (1980).
His other film credits include Porgy and Bess (1959), Paris Blues (1961), A stain of blue (1965), Sneakers (1992) and the Jackal (1997).
The actor also served as a diplomat. In 1997, he was appointed Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan. He remained in office until 2007.
Poitier married twice, the first time to Juanita Hardy, from 1960 to 1965. After a nine-year affair with actor and singer Diahann Caroll, Poitier married Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus in 1976. They stayed. together for the rest of his life.
Poitier is survived by six children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He last appeared at the Oscars in 2014 to feature Best Director alongside Angelina Jolie. He received a standing ovation from those in attendance, Jolie telling him: We are indebted to you.
An overwhelmed Poitier told the crowd to keep up the wonderful work.
Westworld and No time to die Actor Jeffrey Wright led the tributes to Poitier, writing on Twitter: Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love.
