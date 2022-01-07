Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Biopic – The Hollywood Reporter





Rooney Mara is set to star and produce a biopic of legendary Oscar-winning actress Audrey Hepburn, which will be directed by Call me by your name the filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Hollywood journalist confirmed. The prestige project is set up at Apple Studios, another blow to the tech giant’s fledgling film studio. Michael Mitnick (The tottering girl, The current war) writes the movie. No plot details about the biopic have been revealed. British-born Belgian actress Hepburn has starred in iconic films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My beautiful lady, Funny head, Sabrina and roman holidays. In all, she was nominated five times for the Oscar for Best Actress, winning in 1953 for Roman holidays. Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Everett Collection Hepburn’s influence and career extended beyond the theater – she was a notorious fashion icon, being the muse of French designer Hubert de Givenchy, and devoted much of her life to charity. She effectively retired in the early 1980s, focusing instead on humanitarian projects and becoming closely associated with UNICEF. She died in Switzerland in 1993 at the age of 63. The Hepburn biopic is just the latest evidence of Apple’s aggressive push in the original films, and follows the company’s victory in competitive bidding wars against Hollywood studios and rival streamers. In September Apple landed the Jon Watts animated thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt and in December the company took the lead in securing an untitled Formula 1 feature film project Brad Pitt is attached to and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski attached to lead. Puck was the first to report the news of the biopic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/rooney-mara-to-star-in-apple-studios-audrey-hepburn-biopic-directed-by-luca-guadagnino-1235071239/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos