Scrambling but fearless, the Met Opera sings through Omicron
The Metropolitan Opera has had to scramble to find a replacement for its Magic Flute conductor after testing positive for coronavirus last month. When a nasty Cinderella stepsister tested positive shortly before a performance in late December, the Met enlisted a soprano from another production to sing the backstage role while a dancer performed on stage.
And earlier this week, when the star of its new production of Rigoletto, baritone Quinn Kelsey, exhibited symptoms of a cold, the Met insisted on using a liner, even though Kelsey had yet to test positive for it. virus and had just received some of the best reviews of his career.
The caution of the Mets has paid off. Kelsey then tested positive and the rest of the cast had been spared close contact.
The Omicron variant toppled a slew of Broadway shows, disrupted dance productions, postponed festivals, forced dozens of concerts canceled, and shut down the mighty Vienna State Opera for nearly a week. But he has yet to thwart the Metropolitan Opera, America’s largest performing arts organization, which hasn’t missed a single performance this season.
Undeterred by the sharp increase in coronavirus cases, the Met has hosted more than three dozen performances since the end of November, including productions by Tosca, The Magic Flute, Cinderella and Rigoletto. More than 3,000 people, who wore masks and presented proof of vaccination, filled the auditorium on New Years Eve. Rehearsals are in full swing for two dozen more performances this month, each involving hundreds of people. : solo singers, orchestra players, choir members, dancers, actors, stagehands, follow-up operators, dressers and make-up artists, among others.
Let’s do everything we can to keep the Met open, Peter Gelb, chief executive of the company, said in an interview. I am determined not to cancel a performance.
The Mets’ success so far in managing the ramp-up can be attributed to a number of factors: strict sanitary protocols, a robust system of liners, the benefits that derive from its structure as a large manufacturing company. repertoire that puts on a different opera every day and, to be sure, a dose of luck.
There is a feeling of, We can do it! said Sarah Ina Meyers, who helmed the cover of The Magic Flute, which wrapped up a nine-performance series on Wednesday with help from many more cover artists than usual. Trying to lift each other up.
Yet, Meyers added, after weeks of wrestling with last-minute cast changes, drafting and then tearing up plans, there is a deep hope that we can return to the normal level of insane.
Mets sanitary protocols are among the strictest in the performing arts. The company now offers PCR testing three times a week to all employees, recently began having singers wear masks even during dress rehearsals, and will soon require employees and the public to be given booster shots to enter. his building.
The company had a strong fallback system even before the pandemic hit, as its singers need to be in their best physical condition to complete its cavernous opera without the aid of amplification, and the illnesses it needs. be it hay fever or the flu, always required the last minute. replacements. Unlike Broadway, where shows often assign an actor to serve as an understudy for multiple roles, the Met appoints at least one cover for each role, dramatically reducing its chances of having to cancel.
Being a great directory business also helps. Since it stages a different opera each night, with several titles rotating on stage and others in rehearsal at any given time, the Met has a plethora of vocalists and crew to draw upon when ‘a crisis breaks out.
And since the company performs a lot of standard repertoire, often in productions that stay the same for years, when a singer gets sick it’s usually possible to find another who is already familiar with the role (and even the setting. on stage). There are usually several days between performances of each title, so mild illness may only require a few shows.
Moving forward, Mets leaders hope to signal that opera can weather the turmoil of the pandemic and beyond. The fact that we are playing gives a glimmer of hope to our audience and our donors, said Gelb, who tested positive for the virus late last month and had to watch several key rehearsals live from his home. We just need to make sure we survive the pandemic.
Omicron arrived just as the company was starting to feel more confident after losing more than $ 150 million in anticipated revenue due to the pandemic. While fall ticket sales were roughly 10-20% below pre-pandemic levels overall, there were several successes: a popular new production, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, the first work by the enterprise by a black composer; the staging of a six-hour work, Wagners Die Meistersinger von Nrnberg, the longest in the Mets repertoire; and a cover of Puccinis La Bohme which was a hit with audiences and critics.
As Omicron began to spread, the Met decided to step up its virus control measures. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, it has required employees and spectators to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks inside the opera house.
Then the PCR tests of employees and artists went from twice a week to three. The Met has started enforcing a more stringent policy prohibiting employees with cold symptoms from entering the opera house, even if they have tested negative for the virus. He also discouraged his employees from attending social gatherings indoors.
The rules have been onerous, especially for singers, many of whom find wearing masks inconvenient when rehearsing. But after going without stable work for much of the pandemic, when the Met and other institutions were shut down, they complied.
It’s uncomfortable, it’s something we wish we didn’t have to do, Kelsey the Rigoletto said of the masking requirement. But in the end, it just means we were a lot closer, hopefully, to putting this whole mess behind us.
Even with health protocols, the coronavirus has taken its toll, sidelining singers, orchestral musicians, dancers, comedians and stagehands. Since Thanksgiving, 124 people have tested positive for the virus among the Mets’ stage crew, construction, wardrobe, wigs and makeup, and costume departments, though most are now back to work. .
In the orchestra, eight people tested positive; they too are largely functioning again. The Met has a group of additional musicians who perform regularly even in the absence of illness, making substitutions relatively easy. (The New York City Ballet, which interrupted its busy Nutcracker schedule on Dec. 21, instituted a rule that three cases of viruses connected within the company would cause a shutdown, to prevent further spread.)
When Kelsey exhibited cold-like symptoms this week, her blanket, Michael Chioldi, jumped into action, outfitting for costumes and reviewing technical clues just hours before the performance.
It has been very stressful, Chioldi said in a telephone interview from her dressing room shortly before her debut on Tuesday. We were really hoping and praying that the Met stays open and that we can replace it when people come out, because inevitably people are going to get the virus.
When the singer playing the stepsister in Cinderella fell ill, the Met brought in a soprano, Vanessa Becerra, who happened to be a part of The Magic Flute. She sang the part from backstage while Linda Gelinas, a former Met Principal Dancer who hadn’t performed with the company for six years, performed it.
With only a few hours to prepare, Gelinas studied videos and ran to memorize the stage instructions.
I thought it was a joke, but I realized very quickly, Oh my god, they’re serious, Gelinas said. Once the decision was made, we rushed forward.
With Omicron infections still on the rise, it’s unclear whether the Met can maintain their streak and whether the audiences will continue to be large. Attendance has been uneven in recent weeks. While it was 87% at the opening of Rigoletto’s New Years Eve, Tosca is expected to finish her race this month at just 55%.
But opera fans celebrated the Mets’ ability to remain a stronghold of live music even as other venues took a hiatus.
JunHyeok Lee, 27, a student at Baruch College in South Korea who attended Rigoletto’s inauguration, said he felt privileged to be there at a time of uncertainty about the virus.
It’s a great blessing, Lee said. I will go every time unless the Met stops.
