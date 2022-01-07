Scrambling but fearless, the Met Opera sings through Omicron

Yet, Meyers added, after weeks of wrestling with last-minute cast changes, drafting and then tearing up plans, there is a deep hope that we can return to the normal level of insane.

Mets sanitary protocols are among the strictest in the performing arts. The company now offers PCR testing three times a week to all employees, recently began having singers wear masks even during dress rehearsals, and will soon require employees and the public to be given booster shots to enter. his building.

The company had a strong fallback system even before the pandemic hit, as its singers need to be in their best physical condition to complete its cavernous opera without the aid of amplification, and the illnesses it needs. be it hay fever or the flu, always required the last minute. replacements. Unlike Broadway, where shows often assign an actor to serve as an understudy for multiple roles, the Met appoints at least one cover for each role, dramatically reducing its chances of having to cancel.

Being a great directory business also helps. Since it stages a different opera each night, with several titles rotating on stage and others in rehearsal at any given time, the Met has a plethora of vocalists and crew to draw upon when ‘a crisis breaks out.

And since the company performs a lot of standard repertoire, often in productions that stay the same for years, when a singer gets sick it’s usually possible to find another who is already familiar with the role (and even the setting. on stage). There are usually several days between performances of each title, so mild illness may only require a few shows.

Moving forward, Mets leaders hope to signal that opera can weather the turmoil of the pandemic and beyond. The fact that we are playing gives a glimmer of hope to our audience and our donors, said Gelb, who tested positive for the virus late last month and had to watch several key rehearsals live from his home. We just need to make sure we survive the pandemic.