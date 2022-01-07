Books: the famous wolf whisperer returns with a third love story





A portrait of imperfect but heroic creatures who love their puppies, defend their territories and engage in deadly combat with members of other packs as well as larger animals Photo by Julie Argyle

Content of the article The Redemption of Wolf 302: From Renegade to Yellowstone Alpha Male Rick mcintyre | Greystone Books (Vancouver, 2021)

Content of the article $ 34.95 | 288pp. We are living one of the first moments in our history when human beings are not intimately linked to other species. It is not at all unusual for modern humans, living in towers and traveling on concrete, eating in supermarkets, styrofoam joints and fast food restaurants, to go for long periods without noticing anything both alive and non-human beyond the occasional pet, songbird or squirrel. . We have learned to call this horrible loneliness progress. And yet, for most of human history we have been fascinated by animals, especially large predators like wolves. In some cultures, we have told sacred stories about them as our ancestors and the founders of our clans. Later they appear, often ominously, as characters in folk tales and phrases like the wolf at the door. Our fascination with wolves now has a more secular feel and appears most often in animal documentaries. We now turn for our version of wolves to characters like David Suzuki and David Attenborough and more recently to the wonderful books by naturalist / observer Rick McIntyre. McIntyre, a retired wolf researcher and ranger, has spent much of his adult life carefully and lovingly studying wolves, especially the packs that have thrived in Yellowstone National Park since the reintroduction of l species in the park in 1995. He has, he calculates, recorded over 100,000 wolf sightings during his career. The current addition to his body of work, The Redemption of Wolf 302, follows two earlier studies, The Rise of Wolf 8 and The Reign of Wolf 21. At least one other book in the series, a study of the role of alpha female wolves in Yellowstone, will appear soon.

