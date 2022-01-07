Oscar winner Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, actor, writer, director and Oscar-winning activist, has passed away. Clint Watson, press secretary to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed toCNNthat Poitier died on Thursday evening.

The film and TVicon made history in 1964 as the first black actor and the first Bahamian to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe in a leading role, which he won forField lilies. He went on to become one of Hollywood’s leading men starring in a bunch of classic movies including,to sir with love,Porgy and Bess,A raisin in the sun,In the heat of the NightandGuess who’s coming to dinner.

The Bahamian-American actor was born in Miami on February 20, 1927. Although born during his parents’ visit to the mainland, Poitier, the youngest of seven children, grew up in Cat Island and Nassau, in the Bahamas. He received very little education as a child and returned to Miami at age 15 to live with his brother. But he left because of the blatant racismthat he lived in Florida.

Decades later, Poitier spoke to Oprah Winfrey about how her upbringing helped her fight racial dogmas.

I was taught that I have fundamental rights as a human being,he explainedat the time. I was taught that I was someone. I knew we had no money, but I was still taught that I was someone. We had no electricity and no running water, but I was still taught that I was someone. I had very little education a year and a half was all the schooling I was exposed to, but I knew I was someone.

At 16, Poitier moved to New York and enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 (he lied about his age to enlist). He was demobilized the following year. After leaving the service, Poitier took a job as a dishwasher before landing an audition with the American Negro Theater in Harlem, New York.

In order to pursue his acting dreams, Poitier became determined to lose his heavy Caribbean accent. He listened to news broadcasters for a change of voice and eventually joined the North American Negro Theater, although he was not immediately adopted due to his lack of a singing voice and reading issues. Poitier devoted himself to building a name in the theater and landed a role in the four-day Broadway productionLysistrata.He made his film debut in the 1950 releaseNo Exit,followed byCry, the beloved countryandJungle blackboard,Which one isabout a white teacher working in a black neighborhood (many of Poitiers’ leading roles centered around racial issues).

At the time, the United States was still segregated, and despite breaking down barriers on screen, Poitier and other black actors were not allowed to share the same spaces as their counterparts. white. Nonetheless, Poitier became the first black male actor to receive an Oscar nomination forThe rebels,a 1958 film starring Tony Curtis. The two portray escaped inmates chained to each other, forcing them to work together to move. But criticism of racial symbolism began to eclipse Poitiers’ exploits and his Oscar nomination. As a result, Poitier didn’t do much work for about a year after the movie. In 1959 he starred in the Lorraine Hansberrys Broadway playA rising sun, and later in the 1961 film adaptation.

Throughout the 1960s, Poitier took on a series of film roles that helped him become a box office success. Among them,Guess who’s coming to dinnerandIn the heat of the Night. The latter film has become one of his most popular roles, as Detective Virgil Tibbs, a quick-witted character who eventually spread to his own spinoff films.

As one of the only traditional black actors of the time, Poitier used his fame to draw attention to civil rights issues and worked closely withDr Martin Luther King Jr.(he was among the participants in the 1963 Washington March) but continued to come under scrutiny. Black audiences criticized him for portraying fictionalized versions of black characters, and although he tried to bring complexities to the characters, he feared being cataloged. Poitier felt conflicted between taking jobs amid a shortage of roles and paying attention to the portrayal of black characters in films that were typically written, produced, and directed by whites.

It was a strange time for me, he told theGuardianin 2000 while promoting his autobiography,Measurement of a man. I lived in a country where I couldn’t live where I wanted to live. I lived in a country where I couldn’t go where I wanted to eat. I lived in a country where I could not find a job except those reserved for people of my color or my caste.

Poitier sought to play more versatile characters, even if that meant going on gigs like the frontman of NBC.Othello,which he rejected in 1966. Nearly a decade earlier, Poitier nearly turned down an offer to co-star inPorgy and Besslest if the role was not handled properly, the end result might be prejudicial to negroes.

He then starred in the film as Porgy, a disabled and impoverished black man struggling to survive in Charleston, North Carolina. The all-black cast included Dorothy Dandridge (as Bess), Sammy Davis Jr., Pearl Bailey, Brock Peters and Diahann Carroll. Despite criticism, the Otto Primenger-directed film grossed millions at the box office, garnered several Oscar nominations and won the Golden Globe for Best Picture.

With another blockbuster film to his credit, the 1960s became a triumphal era for Poitiers’ career. He was a regular face on the big screen, appearing in several of his most memorable films and winning an Oscar. He kept the momentum going withThey call me Mr. Tibbs!andThe organization, the two spin-offs ofIn the heat of the Night. In 1972, Poitier made his directorial debut inBuck and the preacherstarring his good friend Harry Belafonte, who he first met at the Negro Theater. Poitier also directed and starred inUptown Saturday nightt,Let’s do it again, andA piece of the action.

In full construction of his career, Poitier tries to settle. He married Juanita Hardy in 1950 and welcomed four daughters: Beverly, Sherri, Pamela and Gina. But the marriage ended in 1965 because of a nine-year affair between Poitiers and Carroll, its former co-star who was married to musician Monte Kay at the time.

[Carroll] asked me to leave my house, and I did, he remembersPEOPLEmagazinein 1980. She asked me to get a divorce. I went to Mexico and got one. I made a request: live together for six months while Diahann’s parents looked after her daughter so that I didn’t skip from one marriage to the next. But she wouldn’t. It was then that our relationship started to deteriorate.

Poitier married his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, in 1976. The couple welcomed two daughters together, Anika and Sydney Tamiia.

As black exploitation films began to rise in the industry, Poitiers’ career underwent a change that continued into the ’80s and’ 90s. He only appeared in a handful of major films, including including police dramasShoot to kill,Nikita, andthe Jackalalongside Bruce Willis and Richard Gere. He has also appeared in television productions ofTo sir, with love IIandSeparate but equal. The latter film, in which he plays Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 1997, Poitier received another Emmy for playing Nelson Mandela inMandela and de Klerk.

In addition to acting in the cinema and directing many films, Poitier has narrated several documentaries. He is also the recipient of the coveted Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, an honorary Oscar, one NAACP Image Award Hall of Fame honor and two GRAMMYs.

Additionally, Poitier served as Ambassador to the Bahamas, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, and became a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2009, Poitier received thePresidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. He was awarded the BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Scholarship in 2016.

Poitieris is survived by his wife and six daughters.

Poitier’s impact on the world of theater is definitely still being felt today. In a recent interview withVarietyOscar winner Denzel Washington has said Poitier is the only actor he would like to collaborate with.

“God bless him,” Washington said. “He’s still here. But yeah, I missed that opportunity.”

In February, Winfreytold ET about the Poitier heritage.

“Beneath the surface of all his work, underlying all of his work was the cry, the advocacy, the work for racial justice in the world in a way that he was able to humanize black people”, a- she declared.

She became emotional as she thought back to Poitiers’ historic Oscar win forField liliesand explained how it laid the groundwork for his own revolutionary career.

“When I tell you deeply, I could start to cry right now, I was deeply, deeply, sincerely moved by this moment,” she said. “We were called people of color at the time. [And] I had never seen a colored man look like this or present himself like this. And I just thought if he could do that, I wonder what I could do. “

“And because he did that, I was able to do what I could do in the world, and all the other black people that followed,” she continued. It only happened because he was able not only to do that, but to be that. This is what he represented: his dignity, his integrity, his presence, his grace, his sense of honor, the choice of characters only to do and the choice of roles that would reflect the best of what a black person could be in the world. “

This article was first published by Entertainment Tonight on January 7, 2022 / 7:50 a.m. PST

Sidney Poitier, film legend and first black man to win the Oscar for best actor, dies at the age of 94