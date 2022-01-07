Sidney Poitier, actor and pioneer activist, dies at 94





Sidney Poitier, actor, filmmaker and civil rights activist, has died at the age of 94. Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell announced the death of Sidney Poitier today, although details of his death are not immediately available. Poitier is perhaps best known as the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1964 classic, Lilies of the Field. During his prolific career he achieved legendary status, starring in iconic films like Guess Whos Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and To Sir With Love among many others. Sidney Poitier starred in No Way Out. Credit: 20th Century Fox. Poitier made his film debut in the 1950 film noir, No Way Out. After his decisive role in Blackboard Jungle in 1955. Poitiers faced the Oscars for the first time in 1958 when he was nominated for best actor alongside his co-star Tony Curtis for the film The Defiant Ones. He went on to win the Oscar in 1964 and also won a BAFTA for The Defiant Ones as well as two Golden Globes and a Grammy Award throughout his career. Poitier eventually turned to film and continued to impress Hollywood with Stir Crazy, the iconic comedy film starring Gene Wilder and Richard Prior. Throughout his career, Poitier was known for his unwavering calls for civil rights and racial equality. He was known to reject roles based on offensive racial stereotypes and instead chose to portray only worthy and intelligent black men on film. He is said to have felt compelled to represent black excellence at a time when the vast majority of big movie stars were white. I felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made, he once written . His best-known film, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, was shot while interracial marriage was still illegal in many states and was groundbreaking in its favorable portrayal of interracial love. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner has been remade or referenced several times since by other movies and TV shows. Katharine Houghton and Sidney Poitier in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Credit: Columbia Pictures. After his historic victory in 1964, Poitier remained the only black actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor until Denzel Washington in 2002. It was the same year that Poitier himself received the Honorary Oscar in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being. In addition to his legendary acting credentials, Poitier also received the title of Honorary Knight from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. He was also Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan between 1997 and 2007. Poitier was one of the last big stars of Hollywood’s golden age, following the death of Kirk Douglas in 2020. Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/sidney-poitier-trailblazing-actor-and-activist-dies-at-94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

