Preeti Jhangiani: The fear of Omicron has already started to impact the entertainment industry | Bollywood
Actor Preeti Jhangiani opens up about the disruption that has once again surfaced amid rising cases and fear of Omicron. She says it’s essential to follow all new rules and restrictions.
Concerns about Covid-19 have increased with the increase in Omicron cases, just as the whole world has been hoping for some semblance of normalcy. Actor Preeti Jhangiani says people should be very careful to avoid the third wave.
I support the government in all of its efforts to nip the Omicron variant in the bud. It is important that we follow all new rules and restrictions so that it does not turn into an uncontrolled pandemic again and affect life and economy in India, Jhangiani tells us, adding: This (increase in cases ) has already had an impact on some films like the Nightly Shows which will not take place due to the new borders. But especially if we are all careful, the film industry will no longer be affected. It is important that all new movies as well as shows are shot with all COVID restrictions in place.
In fact, his New Years plans have also been hit due to the new restrictions in Delhi. Before the New Years, we spent time with Parvins (husband-actor Parvin Dabas), parents and sister and returned to Mumbai for the New Years, where we had an intimate celebration at home due to the curfew. and COVID restrictions.
Regarding work, Jhangiani goes on to say that she hopes to take on more projects this year. I hope to come back to the screens because all my fans ask me when they will be able to see me again on the screens! Hopefully an OTT movie or series [should come my way], concludes the 41-year-old, who was last seen in Pushkar Lodge in 2020.
On a personal level, the Mohabbatéine (2000) the actor set goals for the New Year and she says she would like to travel a lot more, even to India and its surroundings, and start traveling abroad again. She adds, I can’t wait for the kids to go back to school! This is very important for their development.
