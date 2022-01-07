Tributes to Sidney Poitier pour in from Hollywood: “What a historic actor”

Sidney Poitier is remembered on Friday as “an absolute legend” – and much more – in (and by) the Hollywood actor community.

“What a historic actor. One of a kind,” HBO’s “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright posted in his Twitter tribute. “What a gorgeous, gracious, warm and truly royal man.”

“He showed us how to reach for the stars,” Whoopi Goldberg wrote.

“Icon. Iconoclastic. Barrier Breaker. Trailblazer. Hero. Legend. All times great,” tweeted Josh Gad. “Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary players in the history of our industry. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings and paving new roads.

Poitier, the pioneering actor and director who became Hollywood’s first bankable black man, has died at the age of 94, according to the Bahamian foreign minister. Poitier, who was born in the United States but raised in the Bahamas, broke multiple racial barriers during his decades-long career, most notably when he became the first black actor to win the Oscar, for his role in Lilies of the Field from 1963.

Hollywood stars celebrate his work in films such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, both nominated for Best Picture of 1967.

“One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 list. His line, ‘They call me Mr. Tibbs!’ announced in Black Power in a definitive and permanent manner. It sends a chill through my bones every time I see it, ”Stevie Van Zandt said in a tweet.

But the actor from the Bahamas was also present in Hollywood, as a former member of the board of directors of Walt Disney Co. and received a tribute from Bob Iger on Friday.

“Sidney Poitier was the most worthy man I have ever met. Sweet, Passionate, Bold, Anything Special, ”Iger wrote.

From his first film performance, playing a doctor treating a fanatic white man in No Way Out in the 1950s, he led the way in refusing to play roles that broke racial stereotypes. He followed his first film playing a minister in Cry, the Beloved Country in 1951, in apartheid-era South Africa, then an anguished high school student in The Blackboard Jungle in 1954.

Poitier landed his first Oscar nomination for 1959’s The Defiant Ones, starring Tony Curtis as two runaway criminals who must work together to escape authorities. Four years later, he made history by winning the Best Actor trophy for Lilies of the Field, starring a former GI who helps a group of Catholic nuns build a new chapel.

